Derick Hall and Eku Leota respond to being on the same team as Alabama guys in the Senior Bowl

Derick Hall and Eku Leota will be aiming to improve their draft stock in front of NFL scouts next in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl.

Hall and Leota will be the two Auburn Tigers participating in the game. Linebacker Owen Pappoe accepted his invite but will not be participating due to an injury.

Hall and Leota were asked about being teammates with members of the rival Alabama Crimson Tide.

"It's different, of course, especially with having to face those guys every year," Hall said. "It really started in Pensacola training at Exos and that facility and being there with those guys and you always disliked, not one another but the place where the others were. To get there and to work with those guys, it's been really fun."

The Tiger duo will suit up for the American team with Alabama standouts DJ Dale, Byron Young, Henry To'o To'o, and Tyler Steen.

"It definitely helps bring energy to the workout environment, talking trash here and there," Leota said. "It's very fun working out with all the SEC guys."

When it comes to working out in front of NFL scouts and coaches next week at the Senior Bowl, the main goal for all players will be to put themselves in the best position to get drafted and secure their spot at the NFL level.

Hall said, "We're all out there trying to push in one direction and that's getting better to help ourselves and help our families here in the near future."

