Auburn football has eight players named to the Senior Bowl Watch list
The Auburn Tigers are on track to have more representation in the Reese's Senior Bowl this year.
Eight Auburn football players are listed on the Senior Bowl Watch List that was released Wednesday morning.
The eight Auburn Tigers on the Senior Bowl Watch List are:
Tight End John Samuel Shenker
EDGE Derick Hall
Wide Receiver Shedrick Jackson
Cornerback DJ James
EDGE Eku Leota
Linebacker Owen Pappoe
Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett
Offensive lineman Kilian Zeirer
The Auburn Tigers only had one representative last year. Roger McCreary, the Mobile, AL native, spent the week in his hometown working in front of NFL teams and eventually was drafted in the second round by the Tennessee Titans.
Several of the Auburn players listed on this year's Senior Bowl Watch List made a big decision to hold off on the NFL for an extra season because they believe in what head coach Bryan Harsin is building within the football program.
A few names that could fight their way with another season to play in the Senior Bowl could be defensive linemen Colby Wooden and offensive linemen Austin Troxell.
The name that could be the most interesting on this list is Jackson. The veteran wide receiver has looked great in fall camp. A strong senior season could put him on some NFL teams' radar come time for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube