Auburn football has eight players named to the Senior Bowl Watch list

The Auburn Tigers are on track to have more representation in the Reese's Senior Bowl this year. 

Eight Auburn football players are listed on the Senior Bowl Watch List that was released Wednesday morning. 

The eight Auburn Tigers on the Senior Bowl Watch List are:

Tight End John Samuel Shenker

EDGE Derick Hall

Wide Receiver Shedrick Jackson

Cornerback DJ James

EDGE Eku Leota

Linebacker Owen Pappoe

Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett

Offensive lineman Kilian Zeirer

The Auburn Tigers only had one representative last year. Roger McCreary, the Mobile, AL native, spent the week in his hometown working in front of NFL teams and eventually was drafted in the second round by the Tennessee Titans. 

Several of the Auburn players listed on this year's Senior Bowl Watch List made a big decision to hold off on the NFL for an extra season because they believe in what head coach Bryan Harsin is building within the football program. 

A few names that could fight their way with another season to play in the Senior Bowl could be defensive linemen Colby Wooden and offensive linemen Austin Troxell. 

The name that could be the most interesting on this list is Jackson. The veteran wide receiver has looked great in fall camp. A strong senior season could put him on some NFL teams' radar come time for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
