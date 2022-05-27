Auburn football sets official visit with four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed

Darron Reed, a four-star defensive lineman out of Columbus, Georgia, has set an official visit with Auburn. He will be visiting the Plains June 21st through June 23rd.

Reed is also scheduled to make visits to LSU, Miami, and Ohio State. According to 247Sports, there have been three crystal balls submitted, two for OSU and one for FSU, with the most recent one coming from Noles247 insider Zach Blostein. Blostein took to the Noles247 message board on Friday morning to point out that the Seminoles were originally scheduled to host Reed before he informed them that we would be instead visiting Auburn. According to Blostein, "we don't expect FSU to be involved here moving forward."

Most signs indicate that Reed is currently an Ohio State lean. The 6-foot-5, 260 lineman out of Carver High School is the No. 330 overall prospect in the country, and the No. 31 prospect in the state of Georgia. He is currently scheduled to announce his commitment on July 4th.

According to MaxPreps, Reed recorded 30 total tackles during his junior season, including 10 TFL and seven sacks.

Should nobody transfer, Auburn would lose four players from their two-deep on the defensive line following the 2022 season (if you include starter Colby Wooden, who could potentially depart for the NFL). Harsin and his staff understand the need at the position and have been heavily pursuing defensive lineman on the recruiting trail.

Carver found success lining Reed up mainly on the inside, but worked him on the edge at times. If Reed gained a little more weight during his senior season, he'd be similarly molded to Colby Wooden, Auburn's most versatile defensive lineman.

