Auburn football slated to miss postseason in latest CBS Sports bowl projections

There are 41 bowl games this season, meaning 82 teams will have an opportunity to see postseason play.

According to CBS Sports, Auburn will not be one of those 82 teams to play in a bowl.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his college football preseason bowl projections on Thursday morning and did not include the Auburn Tigers in his field of projected bowl games. Palm's College Football Playoff predictions include Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

11 SEC teams are predicted to make it to the postseason. Auburn, Missouri, and Vanderbilt are the only three teams from the conference that Palm believes won't make it.

There are a pair of requirements that a program needs to meet in order to be eligible to play in a bowl. First, they need to have at least six wins on their resume. Hypothetically, if there are not enough teams with six wins or more, and there are still bowl spots to fill a 5-7 team could potentially be eligible for a postseason game if they have a high enough APR (academic progress rate) score.

If Auburn were to miss a bowl, that would almost certainly mean five wins or less for the Tigers. BetOnline currently has Auburn's over/under win total set at an even six.

Here's a look at Auburn's schedule.

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Penn State

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Missouri

Week 5, Oct. 1 vs. LSU

Week 6, Oct. 8 at Georgia

Week 7, Oct. 15 at Ole Miss

Week 8, Oct. 22 - BYE WEEK -

Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Arkansas

Week 10, Nov. 5 at Mississippi State

Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. Texas A&M

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Western Kentucky

Week 13, Nov. 26 at Alabama

ESPN's FPI believes that the Tigers have the strongest SOS (strength of schedule) in the country.

So, on paper, getting to six wins may be a difficult task. An argument could be made either way for Bryan Harsin & Co, who are still trying to decide who their starting quarterback is going to be.

