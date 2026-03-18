Auburn Football Star Back ‘At Full Strength for the First Time in a Long Time’

The story of Alex McPherson, the current kicker for the Auburn Tigers, is one of perseverance, heart and determination, and a dark chapter seems to finally be reaching its conclusion for the young Alabama native.

McPherson, who has been struggling with ulcerative colitis for the past two seasons, told the press after practice on Tuesday that he finally feels like himself again.

“I honestly think I got stronger from what I finished at last season,” he said. “I probably gained 15 to 20 pounds… [I’m] at full strength for the first time in a long time… It's awesome, just to have that strength and that confidence in every kick.”

Auburn Tigers kicker Alex McPherson has battled ulcerative colitis for the past two seasons. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When healthy, McPherson has been a consistent option for the Tigers since he joined the team back in 2022. As the younger brother of Florida Gator kicker turned Cincinnati Bengal Evan McPherson, expectations have always been high for the 22-year-old.

In his first season with the Tigers in 2022, McPherson made six of his seven field goal attempts, including a 51-yarder, and nailed all of his nine extra-point attempts. Though he was limited as a freshman, McPherson’s sophomore campaign proved that he could be a valuable asset for the Tigers, as he made all 13 of his field goals, including a career-long 53-yarder, as well as all of his 40 extra points.

Then, ahead of his junior season, things began to decline in McPherson’s health. He was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and lost a significant amount of weight, and was not able to kick for the majority of the season. In the time he was able to play, though, McPherson made one of two field goals and three extra points.

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At the beginning of this past season, McPherson’s status was still up in the air, and he spent most of the Tigers’ early games as an extra-point and short-distance specialist due to his weakened physical state. As the season went on, though, McPherson continued to regain strength, culminating in a 20-of-23 kicking season, including a 49-yarder, and 35 made extra-points.

Even when sick, McPherson has never missed an extra-point attempt in a game, which proves just how consistent he is. McPherson is now headed into his senior season with the Tigers, and now that he is finally back at full strength, it seems the kicking woes that have plagued the Tigers over the last few years are finally over.