Where Auburn's Transfer Class Ranks Nationally

With the departure of Hugh Freeze and the subsequent hiring of Alex Golesh, the Auburn Tigers have had to get creative with their transfer portal additions over the past few months. More than 35 former Tigers felt they were better suited elsewhere, but Golesh did not flinch, and Auburn brought in 39 total new transfers in a single cycle.

In fact, ESPN ranks Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class as the 12th-best in college football, sixth in the SEC, as LSU, Texas, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Texas A&M are the SEC squads ahead of Auburn on this list.

ESPN’s article focuses heavily on one key addition: new USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, who is expected to start for the Tigers over Tristan Ti’a, a rising sophomore who played for Oregon State last season.

“[Brown] has great size, mobility and arm strength and has always been productive despite an unusual release,” ESPN’s Craig Haubert wrote. “If Auburn takes off under Golesh, it very well could be because Brown helped lay the foundation.”

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) rolls out of the pocket during the Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though Brown is, of course, a top-level transfer for the Tigers, several other pieces could also prove to be key for Auburn’s upcoming season, particularly on offense. After all, Auburn’s wide receiver room was nearly cleaned out when Freeze was fired, leaving Golesh to put together a new group.

To start, Golesh brought in four receivers from his 2025 USF squad: Keshaun Singleton, Jeremiah Koger, Chas Nimrod and Christian Neptune, and the group already has high expectations headed into the 2026 season.

Additionally, the Tigers now boast one of the deepest running back rooms in the country, including top talent like Nykahi Davenport from USF, Bryson Washington from Baylor and Tae Meadows from Troy. Returning senior Jeremiah Cobb is expected to start for the Tigers, but there is no weak spot in the entire rotation.

Golesh also had to rebuild his entire offensive line, as five Tigers found NFL homes this past month while Xavier Chaplin, the lone Auburn offensive lineman to forego a chance at the NFL, signed with Florida State.

The new Auburn coach has picked up some familiar names to him, including Cole Best and Cole Skinner, while also shopping the portal for other big names, like Stanton Ramil from Michigan State, Deryc Plazz from Miami and Jacob Strand from Oregon State.

On DJ Durkin’s side of the ball, the Tigers have also picked up some top talent. However, since many key defensive Tigers stuck around despite the coaching change, there has not been as substantial a need for defensive depth, but that does not mean Golesh has not been shopping.

Nate Johnson and Saint Farrior, who transferred in from Missouri and Appalachian State, respectively, should find some minutes on Auburn’s defensive line, but Deshawn Womack, who transferred in from Ole Miss, is expected to be the Tigers’ standout defensive transfer this year.

In the secondary, Scrap Richardson, who transferred in from Notre Dame, and Shamar Arnoux, who transferred in from Florida State, are expected to find some minutes between the Tigers’ returners this year.

So, though Golesh was certainly presented with quite a difficult roster rebuild, he seems to have put together the team that he needs to start off his tenure at Auburn with a bang. Auburn fans have seen, though, that a roster with top talent does not necessarily guarantee success, so it will be up to Golesh and his staff to put the team together in a way that will make the Tigers a threat in the fall.

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