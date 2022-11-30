How Auburn compares to the rest of the SEC statistically through the regular season

Points per game: Auburn finishes 11th in total points per game. The Tigers scored a total of 297 points through twelve games leaving them with an average of 24.8 points per game. The only teams who average less points a game are Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Kentucky.

Total yards per game: The Tigers offense ran 796 plays with a total of 4,541 yards averaging 5.70 yards per play. Auburn averaged 378.4 yards per game this season finishing 10th in the SEC ahead of 11. Missouri (370.8), 12. Texas A&M (361.2), 13. Vanderbilt (347.3) and 14. Kentucky (336.3)

Rushing yards per game: Through twelve games the Tigers ran the ball 488 times for a total of 2,469 yards averaging 5.06 yards per attempt and 205.75 yards a game. The only three teams to average more are 1. Ole Miss (261.42), 2. Arkansas (223.42), and 3. Florida (213.67) Auburn and Tennessee tied for fourth place.

Passing yards per game: Auburn finished dead last in passing yards per game through twelve games. The Tigers completed 159 passes on 308 attempts. Auburn had a 51.6% completion percentage, 2,072 total yards, 6.7 yards per attempt, nine passing touchdowns, twelve interceptions, and 172.2 yards per game.

Sacks allowed: Sitting at No. 11 Auburn gave up 30 sacks, 191 total sack yards, and an average of 2.5 sacks a game. Kentucky allowed 42 sacks this season earning them a spot at No. 14.

3rd down conversion %: The Tigers finished with a 3rd down conversion percentage of 35.96. Auburn was faced with a third down 178 times this season and only managed to get the line to gain 64 times. The only other team with a worst conversion percentage than the Tigers is Texas A&M who finished with a third down conversion percentage of 35.95.