Skip to main content

How Auburn compares to the rest of the SEC statistically through the regular season

Take a look at how the Tigers compare to the rest of the conference.

Auburn football finished with a 5-7 record this season of the twelve games played eight of them were in conference opponents. Of those eight games the Tigers managed to only walk away with two wins losing the other six. Let's take a look at how the Tigers finished their season statistically compared to other in conference school's.

Offense

Robby Ashford (9) throws the ball deep during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Points per game: Auburn finishes 11th in total points per game. The Tigers scored a total of 297 points through twelve games leaving them with an average of 24.8 points per game. The only teams who average less points a game are Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Kentucky.

Total yards per game: The Tigers offense ran 796 plays with a total of 4,541 yards averaging 5.70 yards per play. Auburn averaged 378.4 yards per game this season finishing 10th in the SEC ahead of 11. Missouri (370.8), 12. Texas A&M (361.2), 13. Vanderbilt (347.3) and  14. Kentucky (336.3)

Rushing yards per game: Through twelve games the Tigers ran the ball 488 times for a total of 2,469 yards averaging 5.06 yards per attempt and 205.75 yards a game. The only three teams to average more are 1. Ole Miss (261.42), 2. Arkansas (223.42), and 3. Florida (213.67) Auburn and Tennessee tied for fourth place. 

Passing yards per game: Auburn finished dead last in passing yards per game through twelve games. The Tigers completed 159 passes on 308 attempts. Auburn had a 51.6% completion percentage, 2,072 total yards, 6.7 yards per attempt, nine passing touchdowns, twelve interceptions, and 172.2 yards per game. 

Sacks allowed: Sitting at No. 11 Auburn gave up 30 sacks, 191 total sack yards, and an average of 2.5 sacks a game. Kentucky allowed 42 sacks this season earning them a spot at No. 14. 

3rd down conversion %: The Tigers finished with a 3rd down conversion percentage of 35.96. Auburn was faced with a third down 178 times this season and only managed to get the line to gain 64 times. The only other team with a worst conversion percentage than the Tigers is Texas A&M who finished with a third down conversion percentage of 35.95.

Defense

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates his tackle for loss during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Points per game: Auburn gave up an average of 29.5 points per game.  Vanderbilt is the only team to give up more points per game, the Commodores gave up an average of 36.0 points per game. 

Total yards per game: The Tigers defense allowed a total of 4,743 yards this season. sitting at No. 10 Auburn gave up an average of 395.3 yards per game. 

Rushing yards per game: Still at No. 10 Auburn allowed a total of 2,072 total rushing yards giving up an average of 172.67 yards a game. 

Passing yards per game: Auburn also finished 10th in passing defense. The Tigers secondary gave up a total of 2,671 yards through the air averaging 222.6 passing yards a game. 

Sacks: Only five other teams had more sacks than Auburn this season. The Tigers had 26 sacks through 12 games leaving them with an average of 2.17 sacks a game. 

3rd down conversion %: Auburn's defense stopped their opponents 103 times out of 179 3rd down attempts. The Tigers opponents had a third down conversion percentage of 42.46% leaving Auburn in 12th place. 

Special Teams

Anders Carlson kicking against Penn State.

Kick off returns: Auburn averaged 31.7 yards per game on kickoff returns. The Tigers had a total of 380 yards on kickoff's through 12 games.

Punt returns: Auburn finished middle of the pack in punt returns. The Tigers averaged 14.2 yards per game on punt returns earning them a spot at No. 9.

Field goals: Auburn and LSU tied for 8th in field goals, both teams made field goals 75% of the time. 

Yards per punt: Auburn finished 6th in yards per punt averaging 43.75 yards per punt. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Tyler Fromm (85),Robby Ashford (9),and Tank Bigsby (4) celebrate a touchdownduring the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Football

How Auburn compares to the rest of the SEC statistically through the regular season

By Cooper Posey
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze gives fiery response over competing in Iron Bowl: 'I hope they are a little nervous"

By Lance Dawe
Auburn athletic director John Cohen introduces Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Opinion: Hugh Freeze won the press conference

By Jeremy Robuck
Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Hugh Freeze is eager to start recruiting

By Jack Singley
Dec 18, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze watches his defense on the field in the first quarter during the 2021 LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Hugh Freeze: 'I feel like I've leapfrogged where I was'

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn interim coach Carnell Williams during the Iron Bowl pregame.
Football

Carnell Williams will serve as associate head coach under Hugh Freeze

By Zac Blackerby
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. (74) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George enters the transfer portal

By Jack Singley
Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Malik Hornsby rushes in the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Arkansas quarterback plans to enter the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby