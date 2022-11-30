How Auburn compares to the rest of the SEC statistically through the regular season
Auburn football finished with a 5-7 record this season of the twelve games played eight of them were in conference opponents. Of those eight games the Tigers managed to only walk away with two wins losing the other six. Let's take a look at how the Tigers finished their season statistically compared to other in conference school's.
Offense
Points per game: Auburn finishes 11th in total points per game. The Tigers scored a total of 297 points through twelve games leaving them with an average of 24.8 points per game. The only teams who average less points a game are Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Kentucky.
Total yards per game: The Tigers offense ran 796 plays with a total of 4,541 yards averaging 5.70 yards per play. Auburn averaged 378.4 yards per game this season finishing 10th in the SEC ahead of 11. Missouri (370.8), 12. Texas A&M (361.2), 13. Vanderbilt (347.3) and 14. Kentucky (336.3)
Rushing yards per game: Through twelve games the Tigers ran the ball 488 times for a total of 2,469 yards averaging 5.06 yards per attempt and 205.75 yards a game. The only three teams to average more are 1. Ole Miss (261.42), 2. Arkansas (223.42), and 3. Florida (213.67) Auburn and Tennessee tied for fourth place.
Passing yards per game: Auburn finished dead last in passing yards per game through twelve games. The Tigers completed 159 passes on 308 attempts. Auburn had a 51.6% completion percentage, 2,072 total yards, 6.7 yards per attempt, nine passing touchdowns, twelve interceptions, and 172.2 yards per game.
Sacks allowed: Sitting at No. 11 Auburn gave up 30 sacks, 191 total sack yards, and an average of 2.5 sacks a game. Kentucky allowed 42 sacks this season earning them a spot at No. 14.
3rd down conversion %: The Tigers finished with a 3rd down conversion percentage of 35.96. Auburn was faced with a third down 178 times this season and only managed to get the line to gain 64 times. The only other team with a worst conversion percentage than the Tigers is Texas A&M who finished with a third down conversion percentage of 35.95.
Defense
Points per game: Auburn gave up an average of 29.5 points per game. Vanderbilt is the only team to give up more points per game, the Commodores gave up an average of 36.0 points per game.
Total yards per game: The Tigers defense allowed a total of 4,743 yards this season. sitting at No. 10 Auburn gave up an average of 395.3 yards per game.
Rushing yards per game: Still at No. 10 Auburn allowed a total of 2,072 total rushing yards giving up an average of 172.67 yards a game.
Passing yards per game: Auburn also finished 10th in passing defense. The Tigers secondary gave up a total of 2,671 yards through the air averaging 222.6 passing yards a game.
Sacks: Only five other teams had more sacks than Auburn this season. The Tigers had 26 sacks through 12 games leaving them with an average of 2.17 sacks a game.
3rd down conversion %: Auburn's defense stopped their opponents 103 times out of 179 3rd down attempts. The Tigers opponents had a third down conversion percentage of 42.46% leaving Auburn in 12th place.
Special Teams
Kick off returns: Auburn averaged 31.7 yards per game on kickoff returns. The Tigers had a total of 380 yards on kickoff's through 12 games.
Punt returns: Auburn finished middle of the pack in punt returns. The Tigers averaged 14.2 yards per game on punt returns earning them a spot at No. 9.
Field goals: Auburn and LSU tied for 8th in field goals, both teams made field goals 75% of the time.
Yards per punt: Auburn finished 6th in yards per punt averaging 43.75 yards per punt.
