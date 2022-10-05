Where does Auburn rank statistically among the rest of the SEC

Points per game: Auburn is second to last in the SEC ranking in 13th place with 22.4 PPG. The Tigers are only ranked above Texas A&M averaging 21.8 PPG. Tennessee leads the conference averaging 48.5 PPG.

Total yards per game: Tennessee also leads the conference averaging 559.3 yards per game. Auburn finds itself ranked at number #10 with an average of 389 YPG. The only teams with less averaged yards per game is #11 Vanderbilt (375.2), #12 Missouri (374.6), #13 Kentucky (367.8), and #14 Texas A&M (335.6).

Rushing yards per game: The Tigers are also ranked 10th in the SEC in rushing yards per game. Auburn has a total of 797 rushing yards this season, averaging 159.40 a game. Auburn is ranked above #11 South Carolina (138.2), #12 Texas A&M (130.2), #13 Mississippi State (93.4), and #14 Kentucky (86.8).

Passing yards per game: Auburn sits at #9 in the SEC in average passing yards per game. The Tigers have a total of 1,148 yards through the air this season averaging 229.6 passing yards per game. Ranked above Auburn at #8 is LSU averaging 247.6 passing yards per game.

Sacks allowed: With as bad as Auburn's offensive line has played this year, this stat should come as no surprise. The Tigers are ranked #12 out of 14 teams in the conference. Auburn has allowed 13.0 sacks this season giving up 87 yards in sacks. Auburn is ranked above only two teams, LSU (16.0) and Kentucky (19.0). Ole Miss is ranked number one only allowing 2.0 sacks this season.

3rd down conversion %: Auburn is also ranked at #12 in 3rd down conversions with a percentage of 33.85. The Tigers have had 65 3rd down attempts and only capitalized on 22 of those.