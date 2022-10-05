Where does Auburn rank statistically among the rest of the SEC
Auburn is coming off their second loss this season after blowing a 17-0 lead against LSU. Through five the weeks, the Tigers have three wins over Mercer, San Jose State, and Missouri accompanied by two losses from Penn State and LSU.
Here is where Auburn football falls among the rest of the conference statistically.
Offense
Points per game: Auburn is second to last in the SEC ranking in 13th place with 22.4 PPG. The Tigers are only ranked above Texas A&M averaging 21.8 PPG. Tennessee leads the conference averaging 48.5 PPG.
Total yards per game: Tennessee also leads the conference averaging 559.3 yards per game. Auburn finds itself ranked at number #10 with an average of 389 YPG. The only teams with less averaged yards per game is #11 Vanderbilt (375.2), #12 Missouri (374.6), #13 Kentucky (367.8), and #14 Texas A&M (335.6).
Rushing yards per game: The Tigers are also ranked 10th in the SEC in rushing yards per game. Auburn has a total of 797 rushing yards this season, averaging 159.40 a game. Auburn is ranked above #11 South Carolina (138.2), #12 Texas A&M (130.2), #13 Mississippi State (93.4), and #14 Kentucky (86.8).
Passing yards per game: Auburn sits at #9 in the SEC in average passing yards per game. The Tigers have a total of 1,148 yards through the air this season averaging 229.6 passing yards per game. Ranked above Auburn at #8 is LSU averaging 247.6 passing yards per game.
Sacks allowed: With as bad as Auburn's offensive line has played this year, this stat should come as no surprise. The Tigers are ranked #12 out of 14 teams in the conference. Auburn has allowed 13.0 sacks this season giving up 87 yards in sacks. Auburn is ranked above only two teams, LSU (16.0) and Kentucky (19.0). Ole Miss is ranked number one only allowing 2.0 sacks this season.
3rd down conversion %: Auburn is also ranked at #12 in 3rd down conversions with a percentage of 33.85. The Tigers have had 65 3rd down attempts and only capitalized on 22 of those.
Defense
Points per game: Auburn is ranked 8th in points per game. The Tigers have allowed a total of 108 points this season averaging 21.6 per game.
Total yards per game: The Tigers find themselves at #6. Auburn's defense has allowed a total of 1,659 yards this season with an average of 331.8 yards allowed per game.
Rushing yards per game: Auburn runs about the middle of the pack in allowed rushing yards per game sitting at #9. The Tigers have allowed a total of 691 yards on the ground this season averaging 138.2 yards allowed each game.
Passing yards per game: Auburn's pass defense ranks a little higher in the conference, sitting at #7. The Tigers' defense has allowed a total of 968 yards through the air this season giving up an average of 193.6 passing yards a game. Auburn is ranked behind #1 Alabama (149.0 yards/g), #2 Kentucky (173.6 yards/g), #3 Georgia (175.2 yards/g), #4 South Carolina (180.0 yards/g), #5 LSU (184.6 yards/g), and #6 Texas A&M (188.4 yards/g).
Sacks: Auburn sits at #6 in sacks with 11.0 through five games.
3rd down conversion %: The Tigers sit at #10 in opponent 3rd down conversions. Auburn's opponents have had 70 3rd down attempts and have moved the chains on 26 of those attempts leaving Auburn's opponents with a 37.4% succession rate.
Special teams
Kick off returns: Auburn is ranked last in the conference in kick off returns. The Tigers have a total of 149 yards on kickoff's averaging only 29.8 yards per game.
Punt returns: The Tigers sit at #7 in punt returns with 13 returns for 116 yards. Auburn averages 23.2 punt return yards per game. Alabama is ranked #1 with 88.8 yards a game.
Field goals: Anders Carlson falls at #10 in field goals. Carlson has had seven attempts this season, capitalizing on five of those attempts. Auburn has scored a total of 15 points this year kicking field goals. South Carolina and Vanderbilt are the only two SEC schools that have a perfect completion percentage, both teams have made all of their attempts.
Yards per punt: This is the category Auburn ranks the highest in. Oscar Chapman is ranked 4th in the conference in total yards per punts. Chapman has punted for a total of 837 yards on 19 attempts averaging 167.4 yards per game.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube