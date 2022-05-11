Top ten rushing leaders in Auburn Football history

Where do some of the most historic backs in Auburn Football history stack up?

As we get further into the off-season, it is fun to reminisce on some of the former Auburn running backs and see where they stack up in Auburn’s all-time rushing leaders.

Like most teams in the SEC, Auburn has been known for their hard nose running games. As Auburn fans, we have seen some outstanding running backs play at Jordan-Hare Stadium over the years. Many of the players on this list went on to have tremendous successes in the NFL. The Tigers have always been a ground and pound team, which has led to the historic success of the Auburn football team. Many of the players on this list played a while back.

The most recent player was a star on the 2013 team that made a run to the then BCS National Championship Game. It will be exciting for this list to change as Auburn continues its success running the football in the future.

Let’s see who cracks the top ten all-time Auburn rushing leaders!

10. Onterio McCalebb © John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports 2,586 Career Rushing Yards 9. Ronnie Brown © Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports 2,707 Career Rushing Yards 8. Brent Fullwood © Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports 2,789 Career Rushing Yards 7. Stephen Davis © RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports 2,811 Career Rushing Yards 6. Tre Mason © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 2,979 Career Rushing Yards 5. Ben Tate © Michael Patrick/News Sentinel NFS 3,321 Career Rushing Yards 4. Joe Cribbs © Robert Johnson / The Tennessean 3,368 Career Rushing Yards 3. James Brooks John Reed-USA TODAY Sports 3,523 Career Rushing Yards 2. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2004 Dale Zanine 3,831 Career Rushing Yards 1. Bo Jackson Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports 4,303 Career Rushing Yards

One current Auburn Tiger has a chance to jump on to this list after this upcoming season. Tank Bigsby is only 653 rushing yards away from hopping onto this list. This is a feat that he will almost certainly reach this year for the Auburn Football team, making him a legend forever in one of the historic rushing attacks in College Football history. Bigsby also has a pretty good NFL career ahead of him. Many mock drafts have him as the second running back off the board at the 2023 NFL Draft.

