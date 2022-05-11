Skip to main content

Top ten rushing leaders in Auburn Football history

Where do some of the most historic backs in Auburn Football history stack up?

As we get further into the off-season, it is fun to reminisce on some of the former Auburn running backs and see where they stack up in Auburn’s all-time rushing leaders. 

Like most teams in the SEC, Auburn has been known for their hard nose running games. As Auburn fans, we have seen some outstanding running backs play at Jordan-Hare Stadium over the years. Many of the players on this list went on to have tremendous successes in the NFL. The Tigers have always been a ground and pound team, which has led to the historic success of the Auburn football team. Many of the players on this list played a while back. 

The most recent player was a star on the 2013 team that made a run to the then BCS National Championship Game. It will be exciting for this list to change as Auburn continues its success running the football in the future. 

Let’s see who cracks the top ten all-time Auburn rushing leaders!

10. Onterio McCalebb

November 24, 2012; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Onterio McCalebb (23) carries the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Ranzell Watkins (21) during the first quarter at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2,586 Career Rushing Yards 

9. Ronnie Brown

Oct 9, 2004; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers running back #23 Ronnie Brown runs through the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive line in 1st half action at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2004 Jason Parkhurst

2,707 Career Rushing Yards 

8. Brent Fullwood

Nov 6, 1988; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Green Bay Packers full back Brent Fullwood (21) and Keith Woodside (33) in action against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Michael Reid (95) at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY NETWORK

2,789 Career Rushing Yards

7. Stephen Davis

Oct 15, 1994; Gainesville, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers head coach Terry Bowden prior to taking the field against the Florida Gators at Florida Field. Auburn defeated Florida 36-33.

2,811 Career Rushing Yards

6. Tre Mason

Jan 6, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tre Mason (21) scores a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half of the 2014 BCS National Championship game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2,979 Career Rushing Yards

5. Ben Tate

Tennessee defensive tackle Dan Williams (55) stops Auburn running back Ben Tate (44) Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama in 2008. Auburn won the game 14-12, dropping Tennessee to 1-3 for the season. Utauburn15 Mp10392

3,321 Career Rushing Yards

4. Joe Cribbs

Auburn junior tailback Joe Cribbs, left, lost his No. 20 jersey, but still on the way to one of his five touchdowns in the game against Vanderbilt. Commodores linebacker John Pointer (65) got the jersey and they were thrashed 49-7 by Auburn before a near-capacity crowd of 30,394 at Dudley Field Oct. 14, 1978. The five touchdowns by Cribbs were the most in any one game in Auburn's history. 78then10 023

3,368 Career Rushing Yards

3. James Brooks

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Spirit, a bald eagle, will fly her final pre-game flight and retire after the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Spirit s first football game flight was September 28, 2002.

3,523 Career Rushing Yards

2. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams

November 13, 2004 Auburn, AL USA Auburn Tigers Running back #24 Carnell Williams rushes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers beat the Georgia Bulldogs 24-6 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn Al.

3,831 Career Rushing Yards

1. Bo Jackson

Oct 12, 1985; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers running back Bo Jackson (34) carries the ball against the Florida State Seminoles at Jordan Hare Stadium.

4,303 Career Rushing Yards

One current Auburn Tiger has a chance to jump on to this list after this upcoming season. Tank Bigsby is only 653 rushing yards away from hopping onto this list. This is a feat that he will almost certainly reach this year for the Auburn Football team, making him a legend forever in one of the historic rushing attacks in College Football history. Bigsby also has a pretty good NFL career ahead of him. Many mock drafts have him as the second running back off the board at the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Oct 12, 1985; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers running back Bo Jackson (34) carries the ball against the Florida State Seminoles at Jordan Hare Stadium.
Football

Top ten rushing leaders in Auburn Football history

By Andrew Stefaniak14 seconds ago
Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
Football

Quarterback Brock Glenn to Auburn keeps making more sense

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with the umpires during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham32
Podcasts

Podcast: Is there cause for concern with the Auburn football season?

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Recruiting

Four-star offensive tackle Connor Stroh sets official visit with Auburn

By Lance Dawe14 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Blake Rambusch against Kansas State.
Baseball

Auburn blows out Troy in midweek game

By Andrew Stefaniak14 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Football

Five things that need to happen for Auburn football to make it to the SEC Championship

By Lance Dawe21 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Check out where Jabari Smith lands in the latest NBA Mock Draft

By Gray Oldenburg22 hours ago
Auburn tight end Landen King (40) makes a one-handed grab to score a touchdown despite Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) holding his left arm during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. The touchdown sent the game to a second overtime, a game won in four overtimes by Alabama, 24-22.
Football

Auburn football will look to use Landen King more in 2022

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago