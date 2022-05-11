Top ten rushing leaders in Auburn Football history
As we get further into the off-season, it is fun to reminisce on some of the former Auburn running backs and see where they stack up in Auburn’s all-time rushing leaders.
Like most teams in the SEC, Auburn has been known for their hard nose running games. As Auburn fans, we have seen some outstanding running backs play at Jordan-Hare Stadium over the years. Many of the players on this list went on to have tremendous successes in the NFL. The Tigers have always been a ground and pound team, which has led to the historic success of the Auburn football team. Many of the players on this list played a while back.
The most recent player was a star on the 2013 team that made a run to the then BCS National Championship Game. It will be exciting for this list to change as Auburn continues its success running the football in the future.
Let’s see who cracks the top ten all-time Auburn rushing leaders!
10. Onterio McCalebb
2,586 Career Rushing Yards
9. Ronnie Brown
2,707 Career Rushing Yards
8. Brent Fullwood
2,789 Career Rushing Yards
7. Stephen Davis
2,811 Career Rushing Yards
6. Tre Mason
2,979 Career Rushing Yards
5. Ben Tate
3,321 Career Rushing Yards
4. Joe Cribbs
3,368 Career Rushing Yards
3. James Brooks
3,523 Career Rushing Yards
2. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams
3,831 Career Rushing Yards
1. Bo Jackson
4,303 Career Rushing Yards
One current Auburn Tiger has a chance to jump on to this list after this upcoming season. Tank Bigsby is only 653 rushing yards away from hopping onto this list. This is a feat that he will almost certainly reach this year for the Auburn Football team, making him a legend forever in one of the historic rushing attacks in College Football history. Bigsby also has a pretty good NFL career ahead of him. Many mock drafts have him as the second running back off the board at the 2023 NFL Draft.
