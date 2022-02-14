Skip to main content
Two Auburn Tigers become Super Bowl Champions

Two former Auburn Tigers are now Super Bowl champions. Defensive back Blake Countess and general manager Les Snead hoisted the Lombardi Trophy Sunday night.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LVI lived up to all expectations, as the Los Angeles Rams were crowned Super Bowl champions on Sunday February 13th when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 23-20 in an all-time great game in SoFi Stadium.

Huge congratulations to Blake Countess, former Auburn defensive back in 2015, on winning his first Super Bowl ring after falling just short to the Tom Brady led New England Patriots in 2019.

Another huge congrats to Les Snead, GM of the Los Angeles Rams, and former Auburn alumni and football graduate assistant from 1993 to 1994 and on his first super bowl victory and the fantastic team he put together to win one.

Another Auburn/Rams connection to congratulate is Jeff Schmedding, Auburn’s current defensive coordinator, who was the defensive coordinator at Eastern Washington from 2004-2018. He developed a great relationship with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Copper Kupp while he was there. Kupp would always pick Schmedding’s brain about the game while at Eastern Washington from 2012-2016.

Schmedding tweeted out after the big game “Congrats @CooperKupp !!! Extreme hard work pays off. High character and work ethic. Blessed to be a part of it”

Also, I want to congratulate CJ Uzomah, former Auburn tight end, and the Cincinnati Bengals on the great season and post-season run.

It was a great NFL season with a lot of former Auburn Tigers having great years. Time to strap up for the off-season and get ready for next year. 

Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead reacts during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
