Auburn football tabs TJ Finley as starting QB vs Mercer

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has been named the starter for the season opener vs Mercer, per Chris Low of ESPN.

Finley started the final three games of the 2021 season for the Tigers after Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury vs Mississippi State. Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada were competing with Finley for the starting spot throughout fall camp.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has harped on Finley's improved command of the offense throughout camp, citing better leadership and more consistency as two of the main things that have impressed him this offseason.

"TJ has got a coaches mentality," Harsin said following Auburn's scrimmage last Saturday. "Not everybody conceptually picks things up very quickly. It takes a little bit of time and he’s got that mentality."

Finley appeared in nine games for Auburn in 2021, completing 54.7% of his passes for 827 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception, including a season-high 227 passing yards vs Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

Reports indicate that Robby Ashford will see the field in some capacity, whether it be in certain packages or for specific drives excluding garbage time. Auburn releases their week one depth chart tomorrow afternoon.

The Auburn Tigers will kickoff the 2022 season vs the Mercer Bears on September 3rd at 6:00 p.m. on SEC Network.

