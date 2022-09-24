Skip to main content

Takeaways from Auburn's 17-14 OT win over Missouri

A bizarre game ends in favor of Auburn.
Did that just happen?

Auburn beats Missouri 17-14 in overtime after Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled the ball out of the endzone while attempting to score the game winning touchdown.

Even worse, Missouri had a chance to make a 26-yard game winning field goal at the end of regulation and missed.

The Tigers did not deserve to win that game. I'm speaking for both Tigers.

Here are five takeaways from the win (if you can call it that).

Tank Bigsby is a wasted talent

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) turns upfield during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

The star running back is wasting his career at Auburn. He was given 19 carries and mustered 44 yards (2.3 yards per carry). Tank played as hard as he possibly could, and his offensive line did him no favors.

Bigsby was considering entering the transfer portal earlier this year. Maybe he missed his opportunity to salvage his college career.

The defense is... questionable

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) scrambles during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

Bend, but don't break, I guess.

Let's be clear, if Peat doesn't fumble the ball out of bounds, Missouri wins this game. Auburn only gave up 14 points, sure, but in the waning moments where the defense needed to come up clutch, they folded. And Missouri shot itself in the foot.

The defensive line is being held back. The scheme doesn't work.

The offensive scheme is worthless

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) scrambles free during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

Speaking of scheme,

Can you really call that "offense" that the Tigers put out onto the field? 217 yards of total offense, 3.3 yards per play, 3-of-16 on third down, and 1.8 yards per rush.

Who do you blame it on? Kiesau? Harsin? Regardless, that was outstandingly pitiful.

The team is poorly coached

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) gets upended by Missouri Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (14) during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

Fourth and goal for Missouri at the one yard line at the end of the first half. The Tigers had three down linemen, and QB Brady Cook scored.

Look everywhere. Special teams. Offense. Defense. Look at individual units. Linebacker. Quarterback. From top to bottom, this is a poorly coached team.

The talent that the Tigers currently have on roster is rotting away underneath a patchwork staff that doesn't understand how to overcome the challenges of the landscape they willingly trekked into.

This was pure luck. Nothing about this win feels good.

It still feels like the end for Harsin...?

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.

LSU will tell whether or not this is it for Harsin and his staff.

Again, I come back to the face that this game was not won by Auburn.

It was lost by Missouri.

