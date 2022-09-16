Skip to main content

Speculating on Auburn's rushing attack vs the Penn State Nittany Lions

Who all will contribute in the rushing game for Auburn against Penn State?

Auburn's rushing game will be a considerable part of Auburn pulling off the win on Saturday. 

But what will it look like? 

Going into week three, Auburn has 79 total rushing attempts on the season for 495 yards. Here's how that breaks down.

PlayerCarriesRush yards

Tank Bigsby

29

198

Jarquez Hunter

16

75

Robby Ashford

13

129

TJ Finley

7

19

Damari Alston

6

45

Tar'Varish Dawson Jr,

2

10

Ja'Varrius Johnson

2

9

Koy Moore

1

8

Malcolm Johnson Jr.

1

3

When looking at just the 51 running back carries, Bigsby is receiving 56 percent of the touches. Hunter is getting 27 percent with Alston landing just 10 percent. 

While that percentage is probably the most ideal regarding the market share of touches in the running back stable, the total number of carries by running backs should likely increase against Penn State. If the percentages are going to shift at all, it'll be interesting to see if Bigsby receives more touches or if Altson finds a way onto the field more. 

The Nittany Lions defense ranks 53rd in college football in yards allowed per carry at 3.6 yards. 

Auburn is currently 20th in college football in yards per carry at 5.5 yards. 

With just two games for each team, the sample size is small but identities can be formed in big games early in the season. The SEC/Big 10 showdown in Jordan Hare Stadium will give more context to these numbers before Auburn starts conference play against Missouri next week. 

Tank Bigsby carrying the football. John Samuel Shenker looking downfield.
