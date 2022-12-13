Tank Bigsby NFL Draft scouting report, prediction, analysis

One of the first players that Cadillac Williams targeted when he took the running backs coach job at Auburn was the number 4 overall running back in the country, locking in the five star from Calloway High and creating the next vintage Auburn back. Tank has since won SEC freshman of the year and second team all-SEC in 2020 and rushed for double-digit touchdowns every year, his time at Auburn may not have looked like championships, but it was time well spent as he has become one of the best rushers in college football.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby has officially declared for the NFL draft as of this writing, but with the running back room at Auburn being crowded with talent and already securing his legacy as the number 7 rusher in program history with 2,903 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns, it’s understandable why the number 6 player out of Georgia won’t be returning to the Plains.

There was never a Saturday in Jordan-Hare where the chant “TANK!” wasn’t heard. He was competitive every down he played and responded well to coaching decisions and criticisms, wanting to leave Auburn as one of the best backs in program history. If he returned and submitted another solid season, he could easily slide higher in draft boards, but since he’s played his last snap for the Tigers, let’s dig in.

TANK BIGSBY: RUNNING BACK, AUBURN UNIVERSITY (Jr)

Height – 6’0

Weight - 210

WHAT HE DOES WELL – Everything is there. Patience to let the run develop, agility to break away from tackles and his speed makes him a hard target to catch. He refuses to give up on the run and can force extra yardage after the tackle, bringing traffic along with him. The simple looks extraordinary with his burst of speed and ability to finish plays.

WHAT NEEDS WORK – The one popular concern with Tank would be his hands. As a runner, he’s dynamic, but as a pass-catcher there are concerns with ball security and reading the routes. His decision making while trying to decide between speed or power has also cost him a few yards.

CURRENT DRAFT PROJECTION – New England Patriots, 4th round, pick 115 – Unfortunately for running backs, David Gettleman is no longer a GM, so don’t expect many running backs to go early any time soon (Bijan Robinson is the lone first-rounder in many mocks) so regardless of how many yards he racked up, Tank probably wasn’t going early anyhow.

The Patriots have stayed away from premium picks at the position since Sony Michelle, and most teams would rather have a complimentary rotation if they don’t have an Austin Eckler on the roster. Belichick will want to keep the ball on the ground as much as he can so Mac Jones doesn’t have to do too much through the air as they develop the passing game around him, and Tank would be a perfect back to insert into the rotation of Stevenson and Harris. With his upside, look for him to get some starts wherever he goes.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch