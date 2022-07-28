Tank Bigsby listed on Paul Hornung Award watch list

Another day, another Auburn Tiger appeared on an award watch list.

The latest is running back Tank Bigsby appearing on the Paul Hornung Award watch list.

The Paul Hornung Award goes to the most versatile player in all of college football.

Many Auburn fans hope to see the junior running back used in a more versatile role in Auburn's offense in 2022. Last season, Bigsby led the Tigers with 1,099 yards rushing on 223 touches, averaging 4.93 yards per carry. He scored touchdowns on the ground and posted five 100-yard rushing games. He also hauled in 21 catches for 184 yards – sixth most on the team.

It's been speculated that Auburn will throw the ball to Bigsby and fellow running back Jarquez Hunter more in 2022 due to questions at the wide receiver position and the offensive line being stringer at pass protection than run blocking.

This was the third preseason list that Bigsby has appeared on. He was also selected to the Doak Walker Award Watch List and the Maxwell Award Watch List. Bigsby was also a first-team selection on the 2022 Media Days All-SEC Team.

This year's winner of the Paul Hornung Award will be announced at a dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2023.



