The Auburn football teams get's some much needed lake time after Big Cat weekend

After Big Cat weekend, one of the busiest weekends of the year recruiting-wise, Coach Bryan Harsin took his staff and players to enjoy a day on the water at Lake Martin.

The players were seen riding around on jet skis and even wake surfing. You could tell everyone involved in the day was having a really good time.

Coach Harsin was even spotted wake surfing, and to say he was pretty good at it is an understatement.

After the players were done on the water, they headed up to the lake house to eat a barbeque dinner which some of the players said it was the best barbeque they had ever had.

Often people overlook how much team bonding matters on the field, and it seems that this Auburn football team is a very close bunch.

Many questioned whether or not this team would be able to play together after all of the drama surrounding Coach Harsin and the program in the off-season. That thought has been proven wrong by how the entire Auburn football program has handled adversity.

The bond shared by these players and coaches will help them on the field this season and make the team super easy to root for.

How close this group is will prove to be another reason why the national media might be sleeping on Auburn more than they should be.

At the end of the day, it was a great sight to see the players and coaches having a great time at the lake after a hard week of work.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch