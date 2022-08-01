Skip to main content

The Auburn football team get's some much needed lake time after Big Cat Weekend

Coach Harsin and his team enjoyed some fun at the lake after Big Cat weekend.

After Big Cat weekend, one of the busiest weekends of the year recruiting-wise, Coach Bryan Harsin took his staff and players to enjoy a day on the water at Lake Martin.

The players were seen riding around on jet skis and even wake surfing. You could tell everyone involved in the day was having a really good time. 

Coach Harsin was even spotted wake surfing, and to say he was pretty good at it is an understatement.

After the players were done on the water, they headed up to the lake house to eat a barbeque dinner which some of the players said it was the best barbeque they had ever had.

Often people overlook how much team bonding matters on the field, and it seems that this Auburn football team is a very close bunch. 

Many questioned whether or not this team would be able to play together after all of the drama surrounding Coach Harsin and the program in the off-season. That thought has been proven wrong by how the entire Auburn football program has handled adversity. 

The bond shared by these players and coaches will help them on the field this season and make the team super easy to root for. 

How close this group is will prove to be another reason why the national media might be sleeping on Auburn more than they should be. 

At the end of the day, it was a great sight to see the players and coaches having a great time at the lake after a hard week of work. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Lah Griddy and coach Bryan Harsin doing the GRIDDY during Auburn football practice on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

The Auburn football teams get's some much needed lake time after Big Cat weekend

By Andrew Stefaniak10 seconds ago
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Basketball

What to watch for in Auburn basketball’s first game in Israel

By Jeremy Robuck34 minutes ago
Bryce Young drops back to pass during the first half against Auburn.
Football

2022 Preseason SEC quarterback rankings: Bryce Young, Hendon Hooker lead way

By Lance Dawe2 hours ago
Adrian Posse, pro-style quarterback class of 2024 from Miami, Florida, arrives for Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp in Clemson Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp In Clemson With Recruit Prospects
Football

Updated look at the Auburn football 2024 class after Big Cat weekend

By Andrew Stefaniak5 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Football

An updated look at Auburn's 2023 recruiting class

By Lance Dawe6 hours ago
Jul 21, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers player Derick Hall answers questions during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn's Colby Wooden and Derick Hall named to Bednarik Award Watch List

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin answers questions at SEC Media Days.
Football

Auburn football target Kavion Henderson puts Tigers in top five and sets commitment date

By Andrew StefaniakJul 30, 2022 11:30 PM EDT
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn target Jaremiah Anglin sets commitment date

By Zac BlackerbyJul 30, 2022 8:34 PM EDT