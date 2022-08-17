Ten days until kickoff: Ten Auburn football storylines to follow

The Tigers are currently in the midst of a quarterback battle. After Zach Calzada spent most of the summer as the starter in the minds of the fanbase, TJ Finley has emerged as the frontrunner for the position.

If Finley is given the starting job, there are several ways to project the position and the passing game moving forward.

Finley's stats to finish the 2021 season were less than impressive. If he does not develop, there is a chance he is pulled for either Robby Ashford or Zach Calzada. Harsin does not seem like the type of coach to ride and die with one QB regardless of the production.

There is also the chance that Finley does develop. His three starts last season were on short notice in uncomfortable positions that set him up to fail. On top of that, he wasn't healthy.

Barring injury, we could see Finley take the reins of this offense and not look back.