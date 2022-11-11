Five reasons why Auburn beats Texas A&M
Auburn and Texas A&M are both arguably the two worst teams in the SEC west. Both teams are 3-6 this season and 1-5 in conference play. Auburn's chances of adding another W in the win column doesn't seem unrealistic.
Texas A&M's Offense
Texas A&M has the worst scoring offense in the SEC ranked at 14th. In total offensive yards a game the Aggies only rank higher than Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Kentucky. Texas A&M may have a hard time putting points on the board against this Auburn defense.
This is a new Auburn team
Following the firing of Bryan Harsin, Cadillac Williams was named the Interim Head Coach. This was a different Auburn team than we had seen for the last two seasons and I would not be surprised if we don't see this Auburn team play at a different level because of the leadership change.
Texas A&M's rushing defense
The Aggies rushing defense is ranked 14th in the SEC. Texas A&M's defense gives up an average of 215 yards per game on the ground. With as good as Auburn's running game is between the running backs and the threat Robby Ashford poses with his legs. The Aggies defense shows signs of struggling to stop Auburn's offense on Saturday.
Third down conversions
Texas A&M has attempted 112 third down conversions and have only gotten the line to gain 38 times. The Aggies have the worst third down offense in the SEC with only a 33.93% rate of success on third downs.
The Aggies tend to give up big yard plays on defense
The Aggies have given up 10 yards or more on the ground 68 times, 20 yards or more 17 times, and 30 yards or more 5 times. Auburn should have no problem moving the ball against this Texas A&M defense.
