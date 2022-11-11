Skip to main content

Five reasons why Auburn beats Texas A&M

Here are five reasons the Auburn Tigers will defeat the Aggies.

Auburn and Texas A&M are both arguably the two worst teams in the SEC west. Both teams are 3-6 this season and 1-5 in conference play. Auburn's chances of adding another W in the win column doesn't seem unrealistic.

Texas A&M's Offense

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M has the worst scoring offense in the SEC ranked at 14th. In total offensive yards a game the Aggies only rank higher than Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Kentucky. Texas A&M may have a hard time putting points on the board against this Auburn defense.

This is a new Auburn team

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams on the sidelines of a historic game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

Following the firing of Bryan Harsin, Cadillac Williams was named the Interim Head Coach. This was a different Auburn team than we had seen for the last two seasons and I would not be surprised if we don't see this Auburn team play at a different level because of the leadership change. 

Texas A&M's rushing defense

Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) rushes against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (30) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies rushing defense is ranked 14th in the SEC. Texas A&M's defense gives up an average of 215 yards per game on the ground. With as good as Auburn's running game is between the running backs and the threat Robby Ashford poses with his legs. The Aggies defense shows signs of struggling to stop Auburn's offense on Saturday.

Third down conversions

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M has attempted 112 third down conversions and have only gotten the line to gain 38 times. The Aggies have the worst third down offense in the SEC with only a 33.93% rate of success on third downs.

The Aggies tend to give up big yard plays on defense

20211106_NCAA Football- Auburn at Texas A&M_7039

The Aggies have given up 10 yards or more on the ground 68 times, 20 yards or more 17 times, and 30 yards or more 5 times. Auburn should have no problem moving the ball against this Texas A&M defense.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers interim head coach Carnell Williams reacts after a penalty during overtime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons why Auburn beats Texas A&M

By Cooper Posey
Kaitlyn Duhon (4) vs South Alabama 11/10/22
Basketball

WBB: Tigers Overcome Adversity, Escape Clash With South Alabama

By Harrison Tarr
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on from the sidelines against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Football

Auburn coaching hot board V3: Candidates are rising, falling as we approach season's end

By Lance Dawe
A flyover before Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. LSU Tigers defeated Auburn Tigers 21-17.
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Texas A&M

By Andrew Stefaniak
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Football

Making the case: Why Hugh Freeze should be Auburn football's next head coach

By Lance Dawe
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers interim head coach Carnell Williams stands on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football: Carnell Williams continues to show signs of great leadership

By Zac Blackerby
Jan 10, 2011; Glendale, AZ, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Gene Chizik (right) celebrates with the Coaches' Trophy after the 2011 BCS National Championship game against the Oregon Ducks at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Tigers defeated the Ducks 22-19. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
News

Brett Whiteside: 'If On To Victory becomes a leader in NIL, championships will follow' at Auburn

By Lance Dawe
Coach Carnell Williams presser on Monday, Nov 7 2022 in Auburn, AL.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

The Tigers stay put in the ESPN FPI rankings after loss to Mississippi State

By Andrew Stefaniak