Here's what TJ Finley said to the media after being named starting quarterback
TJ Finley was named Auburn's starting quarterback on Sunday. He met with the media for the first time after the announcement on Monday.
He followed Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.
Here's what Finley said to the media.
On how it felt to be named the starting QB
“It felt amazing to get the news, but the job isn’t done. I didn’t come here just to win a starting job. I came here to lead this team and win an SEC championship and a national championship. As soon as I found out the news yesterday, my dad actually punched me in the chest and told me, ‘Son, the job isn’t done. You can be happy now that you won the job and that it’s released, but the job isn’t done.’ I plan on doing my best to lead this team to an SEC championship and a national championship.”
On areas of improvement since last season
“Just the little things. I’m a big guy so just following through on my release and being pinpoint accurate on most of my throws and really dissecting the offense and meeting with Coach Kiesau and Coach Harsin on what the little things are we want to accomplish this season to take this offense to the next level. My maturity has allowed me to get to that level within the offense to where I understand every aspect of the offense. I understand what we want to do on first-and-10, second-and-7 or more. What guys don’t understand is last year was my second year playing college football. I think a lot of other quarterbacks are granted the opportunity to wait until later their junior year and early their senior year to be able to play and blossom and really show what they’ve become. But I’ve been thrown into the fire since I was 18 years old. Let’s give it some time and let’s see where it’s going to take off from there. But I think every little part of my game has gone to another level.”
On beginning the season as the starter
“It brings a different level of confidence. When your head coach tells you that you’re the guy we’re rolling the carpet out with, it definitely brings a level of confidence that nobody wants to see later in the season. The confidence piece is a big thing in football because like you saw last year, I wasn’t mentally ready last year, nor was I physically ready, to take that job after Bo (Nix) got injured. I had to be that role because I was the backup. I did some observations after the season, and mentally I wasn’t where I needed to be to lead this team to finish the season out strong. But I strongly believe I’m there this year.”
