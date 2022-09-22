Skip to main content

TJ Finley's dad discusses his injury situation

TJ Finley's dad breaks down his shoulder injury.

TJ Finley looked banged up against Penn State after being drug down by a tackler in a funny way. 

The coaching staff has been calling this a shoulder injury for Finley and has ruled him out for the game against Missouri. 

Finley's dad joined the Locked on Auburn Podcast to discuss the shoulder injury, and this is what he had to say, "Well, you know, of course, I'm not a doctor, and I'm not up there with him, but you know before we left Sunday he was banged up pretty bad. He needed help putting his shirt on, and he had to eat with his left hand. I don't know if people know that his left shoulder was injured going into this game. He injured that in the San Jose State game. So he was playing already with one injured shoulder. He was getting treatment for it, but I think I know what that one might be it might have something to do with the labrum. But TJ is a tough kid."

Now that Finley has been ruled out, backup quarterback Robby Ashford will get a chance to start Auburn's SEC opener against Missouri. 

Hopefully, Finley can rehab his shoulder and get on the field since, at times, he looked great against Penn State, and he made a few perfect throws to convert on multiple third and long situations.

For now, Auburn will have to roll with what they got while Finley tries to come back from injury. 

Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) enters the stadium prior to the Penn State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
TJ Finley vs Penn State
Bryan Harsin looks on the field against Mercer.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a break in the action during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Jul 21, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Wide receivers Dominic Lovett (right) and Luther Burden (left) celebrated Lovett's second touchdown of the game during Missouri's 34-17 win over Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, 2022.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin reacts after the game during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Robby Ashford's time has arrived at Auburn. Tune in to Locked On Auburn, the leading Auburn football podcast.
