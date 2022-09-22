TJ Finley's dad discusses his injury situation

TJ Finley looked banged up against Penn State after being drug down by a tackler in a funny way.

The coaching staff has been calling this a shoulder injury for Finley and has ruled him out for the game against Missouri.

Finley's dad joined the Locked on Auburn Podcast to discuss the shoulder injury, and this is what he had to say, "Well, you know, of course, I'm not a doctor, and I'm not up there with him, but you know before we left Sunday he was banged up pretty bad. He needed help putting his shirt on, and he had to eat with his left hand. I don't know if people know that his left shoulder was injured going into this game. He injured that in the San Jose State game. So he was playing already with one injured shoulder. He was getting treatment for it, but I think I know what that one might be it might have something to do with the labrum. But TJ is a tough kid."

Now that Finley has been ruled out, backup quarterback Robby Ashford will get a chance to start Auburn's SEC opener against Missouri.

Hopefully, Finley can rehab his shoulder and get on the field since, at times, he looked great against Penn State, and he made a few perfect throws to convert on multiple third and long situations.

For now, Auburn will have to roll with what they got while Finley tries to come back from injury.

