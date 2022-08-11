Skip to main content

Auburn football to have an open practice for fans

The Auburn Tigers will practice in front of fans later this month.

AUBURN, Ala.—Auburn Football invites the Auburn Family to a preseason kickoff fan fest event and open practice on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff, presented by Golden Flake, will feature a family fun zone at noon CT and open practice at 2 p.m. CT, allowing fans to catch a sneak peek at the 2022 Auburn Tigers, led by head coach Bryan Harsin, prior to the home opener on Sept. 3. Admission is FREE.

Prior to the open practice, the event at noon CT will begin with fun for the entire family on the east stadium green space, exterior to Jordan-Hare Stadium, and will feature appearances by Aubie, members of the Auburn University Marching Band, Cheerleaders, Tiger Paws, and Southeastern Raptor Center. Also, on the east stadium green space will include inflatable bounce houses, tailgate games, face painting, poster/schedule magnet giveaway and more.

East Stadium Gates 1-8 will open at 1 p.m. CT and the open practice will begin at approximately 2 p.m. CT. Fans are asked to sit in sections 24-34 on the east side. Water will be available for purchase and restrooms will be open on the east concourse. Please note also that the clear bag policy will be in effect when entering Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Parking will be available in the Arena, Campus Safety and Coliseum lots.

Please note that the Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff event will not include autograph sessions with student-athletes and coaches.

Auburn football will open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. CT vs. Mercer in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Tickets for the home opener as well as season tickets and mini-plans are available by clicking here.

