Auburn Football top ten all-time passing yard leaders

Auburn Football's top ten all-time passing yard leaders
Over the years, the Auburn Tigers have had some very talented quarterbacks on the roster.
Not only did they have talent, but there are many Auburn quarterbacks of old that played the position in various diverse ways. There's Cam Newton, a freak athlete who could run or throw the football. Or Nick Marshall, who could run the option better than any quarterback in recent memory. Then you have Jarett Stidham, a pro-style quarterback with pinpoint accuracy. All three of these guys played the quarterback position differently, but they all succeeded playing for Auburn.
Different circumstances have led to some tremendous Auburn quarterbacks not making this list. Like in Newton's case, he did not crack the top ten list because he only played quarterback for the Tigers for one year. All be it a very successful year as he led Auburn to a National Championship.
Read on to see which former Auburn quarterbacks are in the top ten all-time passing yards list.
10. Nick Marshall
4,508 Career Passing Yards
9. Reggie Slack
4,697 Career Passing Yards
8. Patrick Nix
4,957
7. Jarrett Stidham
5,952 Career Passing Yards
6. Dameyune Craig
6,026 Career Passing Yards
5. Pat Sullivan
6,534 Career Passing Yards
4. Brandon Cox
6,959 Career Passing Yards
3. Bo Nix
7,251 Career Passing Yards
2. Jason Campbell
7,299 Career Passing Yards
1. Stan White
8,016 Career Passing Yards
It will be interesting to see who will be the next great Auburn quarterback to jump onto this list. Could it potentially be someone on Auburn's current roster? That is still to be seen, but Auburn has some young talent on this football team that, if everything goes right, could change this top ten list. Young gunslinger Holden Geriner is someone that has all of his eligibility left and all the talent in the world. If he is given the reigns in his second year on the Plains, you very well could see his name on this list in the future.
