Auburn Football top ten all-time passing yard leaders

Skip to main content

Auburn Football's top ten all-time passing yard leaders

See which Auburn Quarterbacks crack the top ten all-time passing yard list.

Over the years, the Auburn Tigers have had some very talented quarterbacks on the roster. 

Not only did they have talent, but there are many Auburn quarterbacks of old that played the position in various diverse ways. There's Cam Newton, a freak athlete who could run or throw the football. Or Nick Marshall, who could run the option better than any quarterback in recent memory. Then you have Jarett Stidham, a pro-style quarterback with pinpoint accuracy. All three of these guys played the quarterback position differently, but they all succeeded playing for Auburn. 

Different circumstances have led to some tremendous Auburn quarterbacks not making this list. Like in Newton's case, he did not crack the top ten list because he only played quarterback for the Tigers for one year. All be it a very successful year as he led Auburn to a National Championship. 

Read on to see which former Auburn quarterbacks are in the top ten all-time passing yards list.

10. Nick Marshall

Oct 25, 2014; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) runs onto the field for the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Jordan Hare Stadium. Auburn won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

4,508 Career Passing Yards 

9. Reggie Slack

Oct 15, 1988; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers quarterback Reggie Slack (17) throws the ball before before the 1988 season game against the Akron Zips at Jordan Hare Stadium.

4,697 Career Passing Yards

8. Patrick Nix

Oct 15, 1994; Gainesville, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers quarterback Patrick Nix (10) in action against the Florida Gators at Florida Field. Auburn defeated Florida 36-33.

4,957

7. Jarrett Stidham

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) passes against Alabama in first half action during the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday November 24, 2018. Iron13

5,952 Career Passing Yards

6. Dameyune Craig

Jan 3, 2014; Irvine, CA, USA; Auburn Tigers co-offensive coordinator Dameyune Craig at practice for the 2014 BCS National Championship at UC Irvine.

6,026 Career Passing Yards

5. Pat Sullivan

Nov 22, 2014; Auburn, AL, USA; Samford Bulldogs head coach Pat Sullivan joins the team prayer after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium. Auburn won 31-7.

6,534 Career Passing Yards

4. Brandon Cox

Nov 24, 2007; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback (12) Brandon Cox signals to his team during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide 17-10.

6,959 Career Passing Yards

3. Bo Nix

Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms (52) protects quarterback Bo Nix (10) as he throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 20-14.

7,251 Career Passing Yards

2. Jason Campbell

November 13, 2004 Auburn, AL USA Auburn Tigers quarterback #17 Jason Campbell throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in second half action. The Tigers beat the Georgia Bulldogs 24-6 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn Al.

7,299 Career Passing Yards

1. Stan White

Oct 5, 1991; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers quarterback Stan White (11) runs with the ball against the Mississippi Rebels at Jordan Hare Stadium.

8,016 Career Passing Yards

It will be interesting to see who will be the next great Auburn quarterback to jump onto this list. Could it potentially be someone on Auburn's current roster? That is still to be seen, but Auburn has some young talent on this football team that, if everything goes right, could change this top ten list. Young gunslinger Holden Geriner is someone that has all of his eligibility left and all the talent in the world. If he is given the reigns in his second year on the Plains, you very well could see his name on this list in the future. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Nov 29, 2014; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) scrambles chased by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker D.J. Pettway (57) in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Football top ten all-time passing yard leaders

By Andrew Stefaniak14 seconds ago
Apr 2, 2022; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Link Academy Lions forward Julian Phillips (5) dribbles the ball around Montverde Academy Eagles forward Malik Reneau (14) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: How did Auburn miss on Julian Phillips? Auburn football's offseason plans

By Zac Blackerby54 minutes ago
Apr 25, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy arrested

By Auburn Daily Staff16 hours ago
Coach Bryan Harsin with Andy Burcham and Brad Law on Tiger Talk at Moe’s on Bent Creek on Thursday. April 7, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Could Auburn Football target Roderick Robinson II choose the Tigers?

By Andrew Stefaniak16 hours ago
Apr 2, 2022; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Link Academy Lions forward Julian Phillips (5) dribbles the ball around Montverde Academy Eagles forward Malik Reneau (14) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Julian Phillips picks Tennessee over Auburn, G-League

By Zac Blackerby18 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; Philadelphia Stars linebacker Josh Banderas (52) chases down New Orleans Breakers tight end Sal Cannella (80) during the first half at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn tight end Sal Cannella is thriving in the USFL

By Lance Dawe18 hours ago
Dec 28, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) looks to pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (61) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham is being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) breaks free for a big gainer against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham03
Football

Podcast: Auburn football's odds to win the SEC Championship

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago