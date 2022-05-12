Skip to main content

Former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham is being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders

The former Auburn Tiger has been traded from the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jarrett Stidham will be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. After being drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Auburn, he saw little playing time in a backup role and battled some injuries. 

The New England Patriots are sending Stidham and a seventh-round pick to the Raiders for a sixth-round pick. 

Josh McDaniels is the head coach for the Raiders. He was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots while Stidham was with the Patriots. 

Stidham spent two seasons at Auburn including a run in 2017 that helped Auburn beat two number teams in the span of a month. Stidham's leadership helped Auburn appear in the SEC Championship in 2017. The Auburn Tigers ultimately fell to the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Mike D'Abate of Patriots Country wrote the following on the move.

In his three years with the Patriots, the Auburn product saw little more than reserve time at the position. Stidham cumulatively completed 24 of 48 passes for 270 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions during his time in a Patriots uniform.
The bulk of his reps came in 2020, in which he ended up appearing in five games and playing a total of 85 snaps. Following Tom Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay in March 2020, Stidham was widely considered to be the favorite for the starting role. That is, however, until Cam Newton came to town. While he was expected to compete for the starting job (even with Newton in the fold) Stidham was unable to capitalize on the chances he was given. He finished his second year in the league with just 22 completions on 44 attempts, with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Stidham also was sacked four times and gained 7 yards on 7 rushing attempts.

Stidham will join the Raiders with Derek Carr, Garrett Gilbert, and Nick Mullens as the quarterbacks on the roster. 

Dec 28, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) looks to pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (61) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
