Top ten all-time Auburn football sack leaders

Auburn has had some unbelievably talented front seven players in the program's history. It always seems like the Tigers have someone to rush the passer, even in down years.

Defensive line is a position that Auburn has sent many players to the NFL at in recent memory. Some guys like Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson come to mind when you think of recent Auburn defensive linemen turned pro.

Some players who come to mind, like Jeff Holland, did not crack this list. In Holland's case, he only started one year for the Tigers before turning pro. In his magical 2016 campaign, Holland recorded ten sacks. Had Holland played one more year on the Plains, there is no doubt in my mind he would have been on this list.

One thing that stood out to me in making this top ten list was that many of these players are from a long time ago. This makes me wonder who will be the next great pass rusher for the Tigers. Could it be someone on the current roster?

Let's take a look at the top ten all-time Auburn sack leaders.

T8. Marlon Davidson John Reed-USA TODAY Sports 17 Career Sacks T8. Corey Lemonier Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports 17 Career Sacks T8. Leonardo Carson John Reed-USA TODAY Sports 17 Career Sacks T8. Willie Whitehead © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 17 Career Sacks 7. Reggie Torbor © Sanford Myers / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC 18.5 Career Sacks 6. Dee Ford John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports 20.5 Career Sacks T4. Craig Ogletree Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports 21 Career Sacks T4. Tracy Rocker Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports 21 Career Sacks 3. Antonio Coleman Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports 24.5 Career Sacks T1. Quentin Groves © Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports 26 Career Sacks T1. Gerald Robinson © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 26 Career Sacks

There are some talented edge rushers on this current Auburn roster that have a real chance of making this list by the time the season concludes.

Names like Eku Leota and Derick Hall come to mind when I think of who could be the next great Auburn pass rusher. These two players had outstanding seasons last year and have a chance to be truly elite in the upcoming season.

Newly hired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh has made a really good connection with these players and has been coaching them up. By this time next year, either Hall or Leota could make their way onto this list.

