Top ten all-time Auburn football sack leaders

Which former Auburn football stars crack the all-time top ten sack list?

Auburn has had some unbelievably talented front seven players in the program's history. It always seems like the Tigers have someone to rush the passer, even in down years. 

Defensive line is a position that Auburn has sent many players to the NFL at in recent memory. Some guys like Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson come to mind when you think of recent Auburn defensive linemen turned pro. 

Some players who come to mind, like Jeff Holland, did not crack this list. In Holland's case, he only started one year for the Tigers before turning pro. In his magical 2016 campaign, Holland recorded ten sacks. Had Holland played one more year on the Plains, there is no doubt in my mind he would have been on this list. 

One thing that stood out to me in making this top ten list was that many of these players are from a long time ago. This makes me wonder who will be the next great pass rusher for the Tigers. Could it be someone on the current roster?

Let's take a look at the top ten all-time Auburn sack leaders. 

T8. Marlon Davidson

Nov 23, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Marlon Davidson (3) tackles Samford Bulldogs quarterback Liam Welch (7) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

17 Career Sacks 

T8. Corey Lemonier

September 1, 2012; Atlanta, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Tajh Boyd (10) is sacked by Auburn Tigers defensive end Corey Lemonier (55) in the first half at the Georgia Dome.

17 Career Sacks

T8. Leonardo Carson

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Spirit, a bald eagle, will fly her final pre-game flight and retire after the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Spirit s first football game flight was September 28, 2002.

17 Career Sacks

T8. Willie Whitehead

Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Auburn Tigers during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 at halftime.

17 Career Sacks

7. Reggie Torbor

Wisconsin quarterback Jim Sorgi (19) gets sandwiched by Auburn defenders Reggie Torbor and Karlos Dansby, causing him to fumble in the fourth quarter. Auburn defeated Wisconsin 28-14 before 55,109 in the Music City Bowl in Nashville Dec. 31, 2003. Music City Bowl

18.5 Career Sacks

6. Dee Ford

Dec 7, 2013; Atlanta, GA, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback James Franklin (1) is taken down by Auburn Tigers defensive end Dee Ford (30) during the fourth quarter of the 2013 SEC Championship game at Georgia Dome.

20.5 Career Sacks

T4. Craig Ogletree

Oct 15, 1988; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers linebacker Craig Ogletree (94) in action against the Akron Zips at Jordan Hare Stadium during the 1988 season.

21 Career Sacks

T4. Tracy Rocker

Oct 31, 1987; Auburn. AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Tracy Rocker (74) during the game against the Florida Gators. Auburn beat Florida 29-6.

21 Career Sacks

3. Antonio Coleman

January 1,2010; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Antonio Coleman (52) rushes past Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Al Netter (75) during the second half of the 2010 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Auburn won 38-35.

24.5 Career Sacks

T1. Quentin Groves

Nov 10, 2007; Athens, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Quentin Groves (54) works against Georgia Bulldogs tackle Chester Adams (67) during the second half at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Georgia defeated Auburn 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Paul Abell

26 Career Sacks

T1. Gerald Robinson

Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.

26 Career Sacks

There are some talented edge rushers on this current Auburn roster that have a real chance of making this list by the time the season concludes. 

Names like Eku Leota and Derick Hall come to mind when I think of who could be the next great Auburn pass rusher. These two players had outstanding seasons last year and have a chance to be truly elite in the upcoming season. 

Newly hired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh has made a really good connection with these players and has been coaching them up. By this time next year, either Hall or Leota could make their way onto this list. 

