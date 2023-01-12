Skip to main content

The Auburn Tigers are getting a "competitive" and "talented" linebacker in DeMario Tolan

Auburn is getting a great player in DeMario Tolan.

One of Auburn's biggest needs via the transfer portal this offseason was linebacker, so when DeMario Tolan chose the Tigers, it set the fan base into a frenzy of excitement. 

Getting a transfer from a power five school is always exciting, but it brings just a little bit more joy when the school is your SEC West foe, the LSU Tigers. 

Tolan was a top 200 recruit out of high school and was likely going to be a starter for LSU before deciding to transfer to Auburn. 

Host of Locked on LSU Caroline Fenton joined the Locked on Auburn Podcast to give her thoughts on Tolan. 

Host of Locked on Auburn Zac Blackerby asked Fenton about her initial reaction to the Tolan news and what he will bring to the table for this Auburn team. 

Here was her response:

"I was surprised and also kind of bummed. I felt like throughout this transfer portal opening, LSU had a handful of guys leave, but it really wasn't franchise-altering, just totally soul-crushing moves that were made. It was guys that were good but just didn't really find their way into the starting rotation, and it really wasn't guys that I thought, how in the world is LSU going to replace these guys."

"There were two of them that I thought, man, that really is a bummer. One being wide receiver Jack Bech transferring into TCU. Second, being DeMario Tolan. Because all season long, Brian Kelly really made it a priority of his to call out DeMario Tolan. I remember after the LSU-Arkansas game; it was a gross defensive battles 13-10 final score. That was a game that LSU's defensive line and linebacking core single hand-idly won. A reporter asked Brian Kelly about Greg Penn, another linebacker on the depth chart. Kelly said Penn had his best game of the season but don't forget about DeMario Tolan because he has made Greg Penn's job so much more difficult in practice. He was pushing all the other linebackers, and he was making so much progress just in his first year that he was making veterans feel uncomfortable in their starting jobs."

"I was really looking forward to DeMario Tolan and this next step forward that I thought he would inevitably take in year two. He played in all but one game this season. He sat out against Florida State in week one because he was recovering from surgery from over the summer. But he made his impact known in almost every single game this season. I thought next year, if Brian Kelly is already calling him out already, saying he's making things competitive in practice well, then in year two, there is probably a starting role cut out for him. So I'm bummed to see a really talented guy leave. A guy who was competitive and pushed all the other linebackers in practice. He's just a good talented player that has experience. I think that is also good for Auburn as well."

This is clearly a massive addition for Auburn. Tolan has a really good shot to transfer in and immediately start at linebacker. 

Hugh Freeze has been doing a tremendous job bringing in transfer portal guys who could make Auburn a team to watch out for in 2023. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

The Auburn Tigers are getting a "competitive" and "talented" linebacker in DeMario Tolan

By Andrew Stefaniak
Justin Rogers
Football

Justin Rogers commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Johni Broome
Basketball

Where does Auburn stack up compared to the rest of the SEC in Lunardi's recent Bracketology?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) runs with the ball against the UCF Knights during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Brian Battie brings tons of experience to the loaded Tiger backfield

By Andrew Stefaniak
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (4)
Football

Podcast: DeMario Tolan can be elite for Auburn football; Why Hugh Freeze is a great recruiter

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford during the Iron Bowl pregame.
Football

Local Auburn radio show chimes in on Hugh Freeze's quarterback room

By Zac Blackerby
Hugh Freeze
Football

Auburn signee CJ Johnson "stands out on tape"

By Andrew Stefaniak
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Football

Two Auburn Tigers make the Postseason SI99 Prospect Rankings

By Lance Dawe