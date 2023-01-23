How Gunner Britton impacts Auburn's offensive line

With one year of eligibility left the four year starter out of Western Kentucky Gunner Britton is expected to make an immediate impact for the Tigers' offensive line. Britton finished the season with a pass block grade of 83.9 which left him ranked at #24 in the country among other tackles.

Stat of the day

Britton who was a redshirt junior last year only allowed pressure on 1.7% of his pass blocking snaps in the 2022 season at Western Kentucky. According to PFF he was ranked the eight most valuable tackle in the country last year.

What this means

Austin Troxell was arguably the best offensive lineman Auburn had in the 2022 season. Troxell's overall PFF grade was 69.3 which ranked 25th in the SEC, 121st in power five, and 200th in division one. Gunner Britton's overall PFF grade was 77.2 which is a big upgrade for the Tigers on the offensive line. The Tigers ranked tenth in the SEC in sacks allowed. Auburn gave up thirty sacks through twelve games averaging 2.5 sacks a game for a total of 191 yards. Gunner Britton is a big addition to this offensive line and should play a big roll in the offenses success this upcoming season. Hugh Freeze has done a good job at adding offensive lineman this offseason, you can expect to see more production out of the offense this upcoming season.

