Auburn football offers FIU transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather

Auburn is officially dipping their toes into the transfer portal market.

The portal opened up on December 5th, and the floodgates opened. Dozens of potential targets have already come Auburn's way, and the Tigers are already making some offers.

Rivaldo Fairweather, a transfer portal tight end from Florida International, has been given an offer from Auburn, per his social media.

Heading into this season, Fairweather was named to the 2022 All-CUSA Preseason First Team by Athon and the 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List.

The 6-foot-5, 245 pound tight end caught 28 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns with the Golden Panthers this season. He has 838 yards and five touchdowns for his career.

He was a three-star tight end coming out of high school.

Barring a few transfer portal exits of their own, Auburn has a pretty deep tight end room next season - even with the departure of John Samuel Shenker.

The Tigers will have three seniors (Tyler Fromm, Luke Deal, Brandon Frazier) and sophomore Micah Riley-Ducker in the mix for playing time.

Fromm and Deal have a combined 25 receptions through their 36 games on the Plains. Considering Auburn has primarily used those two as blockers (and seldom used Frazier for anything despite his size), it could make sense to bring Fairweather in as a viable pass-catcher to replace the production of Shenker.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch