Three positions of need for Auburn football in the transfer portal

Depth will be key for the Tigers at these three positions.

With the addition of the transfer portal to college football, players can now move from school to school with essentially no consequence for the foreseeable future. As of right now, it's a robust system that is chock full of thousands of players bouncing from one university to another in search of playing time, a new experience, a different coaching staff, whatever it may be. It's "college football free agency," as some might put it.

Despite not knowing the long-term effects of new concepts like the transfer portal and NIL, short-term effects indicate that overall the sport is healthy and benefit from these new additions.

There is a lot of "portaling" (as Josh Pate of 247 Sports would say) left to be done this offseason as spring practices are still wrapping up. Auburn, coming off of a disappointing first season with Bryan Harsin at the helm, will likely be looking to find some fresh blood in the portal to shore up some thin or inexperienced position groups. There are certainly areas of need to fill before fall camp rolls around.

Here are three positions the Tigers should pursue in the portal. 

Offensive Line

Linemen E. J. Haris and Avery Jernigan (57).Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Despite Auburn's o-line being a veteran unit in the SEC, the Tigers have struggled to establish the ground game over the past couple of seasons. There are a few potential prospects currently in the portal (including two five-stars from Georgia) that the Tigers should at least take a look at.

If Auburn doesn't hit the portal this season, they certainly need to make the trenches a priority in this year's recruiting cycle.

Wide Receiver

Malcolm Johnson Jr. Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletic

The biggest concern at receiver is simply lack of experience. There's certainly potential in guys like Malcom Johnson Jr, Tar'Varish Dawson, and Ja'Varrius Johnson among others.

What Auburn needed was Corey Rucker, a solid outside receiver who transferred from Arkansas State to South Carolina over the Tigers. If another receiver like Rucker hits the portal anytime soon I would expect Auburn to be one of the first teams to reach out.

Safety

Johnathan LeGrand celebrates with the defense after winning a challenge making the offense do extra conditioning.Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Once again, depth and experience is an issue. With the departures of Smoke Monday and Bydarrius Knighten, Auburn is left with Donovan Kaufman and Zion Puckett as likely starters. 

There isn't a ton of surefire depth at the position (Cayden Bridges, Marquise Gilbert) and I would like to see Auburn pick up one guy in the portal before the fall.

