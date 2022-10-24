Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Eight
Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.
OFFENSE
QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: BYE
SEASON STATS: 46-76 for 535 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; 32 carries for 59 yds
Davis continues to rehab his injured shoulder and is hoping to return to action soon. Alabama State plays in the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the Magic City Classic on October 29th at Legion Field in Birmingham.
QB Bo Nix, Oregon: 22-28 for 283 yards, 5 TDs; 8 carries for 51 yards
SEASON STATS: 153-214 for 1809 yds, 17 TDs, 3 INTs; 48 carries for 382 yds, 8 TDs
Bo Nix absolutely THRIVED as Oregon knocked off undefeated UCLA in Eugene last Saturday. Nix, now on Heisman boards, completed almost 80% of his passes and threw for 5 touchdowns as the Ducks ran away from the Bruins in the 2nd quarter. Oregon continues their hunt for the Pac-12 crown and a shot at the College Football Playoff with a visit to Cal this Saturday.
RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: 4 carries for 3 yards; 1 catch for 24 yards
SEASON STATS: 103 carries for 405 yds, 4 TDs; 20 catches for 121 yds, 1 TD
Weird game in New Jersey, as Indiana lost to Rutgers 24-17. Indiana gave three different backs and the QB all at least four carries, but accounted for only 62 total yards on the ground. Indiana, sitting at 3-5 on the season, can hopefully get right o their bye before hosting Penn State on November 5th.
WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: 5 catches for 85 yards
SEASON STATS: 5 GP, 12 catches for 259 yards, 2 TDs
AFter a very slow start, Kobe Hudson has started to impact games on Saturdays, catching five balls in UCF's 34-13 loss at Eastern Carolina. Gus Malzahn and the Golden Knights look to get back on track this weekend for Homecoming as they welcome the Cincinnati Bearcats to the Bounce House in Orlando.
WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: DNP
SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded
Purdue lost at Wisconsin, 35-24, last Saturday. Purdue is on a bye this week, and then Iowa comes to town for Military Appreciation Day next weekend.
OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: BYE
SEASON STATS: 7 GS, 64.7 PFF grade (73.0 PBLK, 64.2 RBLK)
Kentucky was on a bye this weekend before traveling on October 29th to Top 5 Tennessee.
OL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: DNP
SEASON STATS: None
South Alabama lost a nailbiter to Troy last Thursday in Mobile, 10-6. The Jaguars are back in action this Saturday against Arkansas State.
DEFENSE
DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: no stats
SEASON STATS: 7 GP, 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries
Pegues played in 39 snaps on defense and graded out with a 66.0 PFF grade, including an 26.5 on his tackling, as Ole Miss lost at LSU, 45-20, last Saturday. The Rebels look to bounce back on the road in College Station this Saturday as they take on Texas A&M
DL Lee Hunter, UCF: 3 tackles
SEASON STATS: 6 GP, 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Hunter got backup snaps in UCF's loss on the road at Eastern Carolina last Saturday. He'll look to impact the game this weekend as UCF welcomes the Cincinnati Bearcats to the Bounce House for homecoming.
DL Dre Butler, Liberty: No stats
SEASON STATS: 7 GP, 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR
Butler played in a backup capacity as Liberty beat BYU, 41-14, on Saturday. Liberty is off this Saturday before traveling to Arkansas next week.
DL Ian Mathews, Missouri: DNP
SEASON STATS: None
Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 17-14 for Homecoming last Saturday. They travel to South Carolina this Saturday.
LB Romello Height, USC: DNP (Injury)
SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 2 GS, No recorded stats.
Height, who has started two games at DE for USC, was announced as out for the season after a shoulder procedure to repair damage suffered early in USC's 41-28 win over Fresno State on September 17th.
CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: 6 tackles
SEASON STATS: 27 tackles, 4 pass breakups
Torrence, who injured his shoulder in early September against Oklahoma State, returned to action and played 85 snaps as the Sun Devils lost 15-14 on the road at Stanford last Saturday. They travel to Colorado this weekend in a battle of interim coaches.
CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: BYE
SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded
NC State returns to action this Saturday with a home dae against Virginia Tech.
DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: DNP
SEASON STATS: None
Georgia Tech dropped a close matchup at home to Virginia, 16-9. They travel to Florida State this Saturday.
S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss: 2 tackles
SEASON STATS: 8 GP, 32 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 2 FR
Tennison had a quiet day in LSU's comeback victory over Ole Miss. The Rebels travels to Texas A&M this Saturday.
S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: 1 fumble recovery
SEASON STATS: 1 GP, 1 FR
Harvey recovered a 4th quarter fumble on special teams in his first game action of the year as the Yellow Jackets dropped a close matchup at home to Virginia, 16-9. They travel to Florida State this Saturday.
