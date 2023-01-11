Auburn is getting a "college ready prospect" in Tyler Scott

Tyler Scott is one of Auburn's most recent high school signees, as he chose the Tigers on January 7th.

Scott is a three-star recruit, but you wouldn't know it from the way he plays and his list of offers. He holds offers from big names like Alabama, USC, Texas, and LSU.

Sports Illustrated's Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. joined the Locked on Auburn Podcast to give his thoughts on Scott and what he brings to the table for the Tigers.

Here is what Garcia Jr. had to say:

"Down the stretch, everybody in the SEC wanted a piece of Tyler Scott. He ends up picking the Tigers. Look, there's a lot to like here. You mention the frame, and he is a college-ready prospect from a physical standpoint, and that's just not something that you inherit in a given recruiting class, much less in a transition class. I think that, combined with the athleticism, this guy lines up at safety, at nickel, at corner. He's pressing guys at the line of scrimmage as much as he's playing the ball 50 yards down the field. There is a physical element to his game from a run support perspective and a pass breakup, you know, a ball arrival perspective that is really intriguing as well. Six-foot-one brings requisite length on top of that, so there's really a lot to mold here."

"I think it's a good situation for him because with Zac Etheridge and that coaching staff, he's going to be able to get thrust in the mix if need be but more likely be able to develop around some really talented defensive backs. I think once the technical elements get there, this could be a really impressive boundary corner. I mean, he kind of profiles like Carlton Davis a little bit. I don't want to put those expectations on him, but physically, those are some of the same things we said about Carlton coming out of South Florida. Big, physical, extremely comfortable at the line of scrimmage - and already well-versed at man-to-man coverage, which is not very common now a day in high school corners. A lot of these schemes are very zone specific because, you know, it's just easier to say, go sit back and react as opposed to developing that one-on-one technique. But from a reps perspective, Tyler already has a lot of that in his bag. That's why he had a good week out in Texas at the All-American Bowl before he went public, at least with that Auburn commitment."

This is high praise for Scott, who it seems could have a huge impact early on in his Auburn career.

It is safe too safe that the Auburn Tigers are going to have a dominant secondary for a very long time.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch