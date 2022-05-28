Former Auburn football DT Tony Fair signs with USFL team

Former Auburn football defensive tackle Tony Fair has signed with the Philadelphia Stars.

Fair joined the Auburn Tigers last off-season using his final year of eligibility on The Plains. He was a key part of the interior defensive front last season. He signed with the Philadelphia Stars on Friday.

The Philadelphia Stars take on the Houston Gamblers on Sunday. The game can be seen on the Peacock streaming service. The game will be played in Birmingham where Fair spent several seasons playing with the UAB Blazers. The Stars are three-point favorites.

The Gamblers have a former Auburn Tigers on their roster. Safety Bydarrius Knighten will be on the other sideline opposite from Fair this weekend.

The Philadelphia Stars announced the roster move via a Tweet from their official account.

Earlier this week, another former Auburn Tiger signed with a USFL squad. On Wednesday, offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm signed with the Michigan Panthers.

