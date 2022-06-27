Skip to main content

Five reasons why Auburn football will beat Georgia in 2022

The Tigers haven't won in Athens since 2005. Can they break the streak this season?

Auburn has yet to win a game in Athens, Georgia since 2005.

The Bulldogs have won seven straight in Sanford Stadium, the longest home-winning streak since the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry began playing home-and-home contests in 1959.

The Tigers have to do something to build momentum in Athens. This season might be their best shot in a while.

Here's five reasons why Auburn can get it done in 2022.

Competent quarterback play

Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Stenton Bennett is proof that you do not need electric quarterback play to have a successful offense. The Tigers have been in search of consistency under center for quite some time, and all three QBs seem to have a high floor, but a lower ceiling. Not a lot of mistakes, but not a lot of explosive talent either. But, Auburn doesn't need a flashy player to win games.

They don't need one to beat the Bulldogs.

Improvement in the trenches

Brandon Frazier (87), Brenden Coffey (55), Keiondre Jones (58), Jalil Irvin (50), Brandon Council (71), Austin Troxell (68) run during practice on Friday.Auburn football practice on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 in Hoover, Ala.

Auburn's going to be better on both sides of the ball in the trenches. The experienced offensive line should give the Tigers a shot on passing downs, and the run blocking is even slightly improved, that will be huge for Auburn's gameplan.

The defensive line is deep and should give Georgia a run for their money. Putting Stetson Bennett in passing situations is something the Bulldogs may want to avoid. Derick Hall, Eku Leota, and Colby Wooden all have serious upside this season. Give the nod to Georgia at home, but Auburn's d-line vs Georgia's o-line might be the most important matchup of this game.

Better decision making

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn's coaching staff made some questionable decisions last season. It cost them a couple of games (Penn State, Mississippi State, South Carolina).

By the end of the year, when Auburn faced Alabama, the staff made it clear that they could gameplan. At least defensively.

Auburn showed they were capable of going the distance without making mistakes. Could they do it against UGA? Timing trick plays and optimizing offensive play calling will be important for Harsin to master.

Momentum

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn gets their first five opponents at home. If things gel together the Tigers could be 5-0 heading into this matchup.

The last time Auburn walked into Athens with legitimate momentum, they were a healthy quarterback away from a victory. If the Tigers can bring some momentum and health into this contest, it may be Georgia's toughest test of the entire season.

Georgia's loss of production

Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) after getting a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arkansas and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Georgia won 37-0. News Joshua L Jones Syndication Online Athens

Georgia is 89th nationally in returning production. They bring back three starters on defense.

The expectation is for the Bulldogs to simply reload like Alabama has. The question is, will they?

While it's fair to predict another strong season on the defensive side of the ball, there's a chance UGA isn't quite as dominant as they were a season ago. Auburn has to take advantage of where Georgia is retooling, specifically at linebacker.

