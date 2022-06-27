Five reasons why Auburn football will beat Georgia in 2022

The Tigers haven't won in Athens since 2005. Can they break the streak this season?

Auburn has yet to win a game in Athens, Georgia since 2005.

The Bulldogs have won seven straight in Sanford Stadium, the longest home-winning streak since the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry began playing home-and-home contests in 1959.

The Tigers have to do something to build momentum in Athens. This season might be their best shot in a while.

Here's five reasons why Auburn can get it done in 2022.

Competent quarterback play Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Stenton Bennett is proof that you do not need electric quarterback play to have a successful offense. The Tigers have been in search of consistency under center for quite some time, and all three QBs seem to have a high floor, but a lower ceiling. Not a lot of mistakes, but not a lot of explosive talent either. But, Auburn doesn't need a flashy player to win games. They don't need one to beat the Bulldogs. Improvement in the trenches Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn's going to be better on both sides of the ball in the trenches. The experienced offensive line should give the Tigers a shot on passing downs, and the run blocking is even slightly improved, that will be huge for Auburn's gameplan. The defensive line is deep and should give Georgia a run for their money. Putting Stetson Bennett in passing situations is something the Bulldogs may want to avoid. Derick Hall, Eku Leota, and Colby Wooden all have serious upside this season. Give the nod to Georgia at home, but Auburn's d-line vs Georgia's o-line might be the most important matchup of this game. Better decision making © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Auburn's coaching staff made some questionable decisions last season. It cost them a couple of games (Penn State, Mississippi State, South Carolina). By the end of the year, when Auburn faced Alabama, the staff made it clear that they could gameplan. At least defensively. Auburn showed they were capable of going the distance without making mistakes. Could they do it against UGA? Timing trick plays and optimizing offensive play calling will be important for Harsin to master. Momentum © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Auburn gets their first five opponents at home. If things gel together the Tigers could be 5-0 heading into this matchup. The last time Auburn walked into Athens with legitimate momentum, they were a healthy quarterback away from a victory. If the Tigers can bring some momentum and health into this contest, it may be Georgia's toughest test of the entire season. Georgia's loss of production © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK Georgia is 89th nationally in returning production. They bring back three starters on defense. The expectation is for the Bulldogs to simply reload like Alabama has. The question is, will they? While it's fair to predict another strong season on the defensive side of the ball, there's a chance UGA isn't quite as dominant as they were a season ago. Auburn has to take advantage of where Georgia is retooling, specifically at linebacker.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube