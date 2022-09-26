Auburn football vs Georgia kickoff time announced

The Auburn Tigers will face the Georgia Bulldogs in prime time.

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens at 2:30 pm CT on CBS.

The Auburn Tigers will have a challenging task for their first road game of the season as they will visit the top-ranked college football team. Up to this point of the season, Auburn's offense has had a tough time moving the football and scoring points. Georgia's offense has been clicking and the defense is looking as strong as it did a year ago.

Georgia leads Auburn in the all-time series in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry 62-56-8. The series has been ongoing since Auburn won 10-0 in 1892. Georgia is on a five-game winning streak. The Auburn Tigers have not won in Athens since 2005.

Auburn hosts LSU this Saturday at 6:00 pm CT on ESPN for the fifth and final game of Auburn's initial five-game homestand this season. Georgia takes on the Missouri Tigers at 6:30 pm CT in Missouri on the SEC Network.

