Auburn vs LSU a 'must see game' according to ESPN

ESPN's Chris Low and Alex Scarborough recently released a brief SEC football preview for the 2022 season, breaking down the top storylines, sharing their power rankings, and giving five must-see SEC games this upcoming season.

According to them, LSU's week five trip to Auburn is one of the five SEC contests that are must-watch.

This is what Low and Scarborough had to say about the 2022 Tiger Bowl:

For a while last winter, it looked like Bryan Harsin might not see a second season as Auburn's coach after the school launched an internal inquiry into his relationships with players and coaches and left him twisting in the wind. But a resolute Harsin survived and feels like his team only grew stronger through that ordeal. Auburn plays its first five games at home, and the fourth of those is against LSU and first-year coach Kelly. The winner of this one could potentially stake its claim as the surprise of the league this season.

As they mentioned, Auburn gets their first five games at home:

Sept. 3 vs Mercer

Sept. 10 vs San Jose State

Sept. 17 vs Penn State

Sept. 24 vs Missouri

Oct. 1 vs LSU

If quarterback play is improved and the Tigers fill a couple of various holes along the offensive line, Auburn could find themselves 4-0 heading into that matchup with the Bayou Bengals.

Likewise, LSU has a solid chance to be undefeated as well:

Sept. 4 vs Florida State (New Orleans)

Sept. 10 vs Southern

Sept. 17 vs Mississippi State

Sept. 24 vs New Mexico

Oct. 1 at Auburn

LSU currently leads the all-time series vs Auburn 31-24-1. Auburn has won two straight, breaking the 1999 Cigar Curse in Baton Rouge last season.

