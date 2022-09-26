Skip to main content

Week five Auburn football depth chart: Rotation at center, wide receiver

The Tigers have a new center leading the depth chart heading into the LSU game.
Auburn released their depth chart to the media on Monday afternoon during a press conference with head coach Bryan Harsin.

You can read through the depth chart as well as the notable changes below.

Offensive depth chart

QB   9 ROBBY ASHFORD (6-3, 212, RFr.)

12 Holden Geriner (6-3, 212, Fr.) OR

1 T.J. Finley (6-7, 250, Jr.)

RB   4 TANK BIGSBY (6-0, 213, Jr.)

27 Jarquez Hunter (5-10, 202, So.)

TE   25 JOHN SAMUEL SHENKER (6-4, 250, Sr.)

86 Luke Deal (6-5, 257, Jr.)

WR/X   11 SHEDRICK JACKSON (6-2, 202, Sr.)

Camden Brown (6-3, 202, Fr.)

WR/H   6 JA'VARRIUS JOHNSON (5-10, 160, Jr.)

14 Landen King (6-5, 220, So.)

WR/Z   0 KOY MOORE (6-1, 192, So.) OR

16 MALCOLM JOHNSON JR. (6-1, 195, Jr.)

LT  77 KILIAN ZIERER (6-7, 312, Sr.)

Brenden Coffey (6-7, 293, Sr.)

LG   71 BRANDON COUNCIL (6-4, 328, Sr.)

76 Jeremiah Wright (6-5, 335, Jr.)

C   50 JALIL IRVIN (6-3, 313, Sr.)

Avery Jernigan (6-4, 310, So.)

RG   62 KAMERON STUTTS (6-5, 339, Sr.)

58 Keiondre Jones (6-4, 340, Jr.)

RT   68 AUSTIN TROXELL (6-7, 309, Sr.)

65 Alec Jackson (6-5, 321, Sr.)

NOTES: Tate Johnson is replaced by Jalil Irvin at center. According to Harsin, Johnson will be out 6-8 weeks with an elbow injury, possibly the entire season. TJ Finley is listed as an OR alongside Holden Geriner being Robby Ashford at quarterback. Landen King is now the backup slot/H receiver behind Ja'Varrius Johnson. Koy Moore is listed as an OR with Malcolm Johnson Jr. at WR/Z.

Defensive depth chart

RUSH   29 DERICK HALL (6-3, 256, Sr.)

39 Dylan Brooks (6-4 232, RFr.)

DE   25 COLBY WOODEN (6-5, 284, Jr.)

91 Morris Joseph Jr. (6-2, 281, Sr.)

NT   99 JAYSON JONES (6-6, 328, So.)

92 Marquis Burks (6-3, 302, Sr.)

DT   50 MARCUS HARRIS (6-3, 294, Ir.)

5 Jeffrey M'Ba (6-6, 313, So.)

STUD   55 EKU LEOTA (6-4, 257, Sr.)

98 Marcus Bragg (6-5, 262, Sr.)

MLB   0 OWEN PAPPOE (6-1, 225, Sr.)

32 Wesley Steiner (6-0, 237, Jr.)

WLB   13 CAM RILEY (6-5, 230, Jr.)

9 Eugene Asante (6-1, 216, Jr.) OR

46 Jake Levant (6-1. 224, So.)

CB   NEHEMIAH PRITCHETT (6-1, 182, Sr.)

6 Keionte Scott (6-0, 185, So.) OR

23 J.D. Rhym (6-1, 181. Fr.)

CB   36 JAYLIN SIMPSON (6-1, 178, Jr.) OR

4 D.J. JAMES (6-1, 174, Jr.)

S   10 ZION PUCKETT (6-0, 207, Jr.)

24 Craig McDonald (6-2, 204, So.) OR

27 Marquise Gilbert (6-2, 178, So.)

S   1 DONOVAN KAUFMAN (5-10, 205, So.)

20 Cayden Bridges (6-2, 202, RFr.)

NOTES: Jaylin Simpson is listed as an OR with D.J James at corner.

Special teams depth chart

PK   26 ANDERS CARLSON (6-5, 215, Sr.)

38 Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.)

P   91 OSCAR CHAPMAN (6-3, 202, Jr.)

38 Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.)

H   91 OSCAR CHAPMAN (6-3, 202, Jr.)

13 Trey Lindsey (6-1, 200, Sr.)

LS   67 JACOB QUATTLEBAUM (6-1, 229, Sr.)

42 Kyle Vaccarella (6-3, 226, RFr.)

PR   6 KEIONTE SCOTT (6-0, 185, So.)

6 Ja'Varrius Johnson (5-10, 160, Jr.)

KR   27 JARQUEZ HUNTER (5-10, 202, So.)

NEHEMIAH PRITCHETT (6-1, 182, Sr.)

NOTES: Keionte Scott is now listed as the lone starter at PR instead of being listed as an OR with Ja'Varrius Johnson.

