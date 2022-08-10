Skip to main content

Auburn's week four opponent, Missouri names starting quarterback

Auburn will face Brady Cook in Jordan Hare Stadium this season.

The Auburn Tigers know more about their week four opponent after Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz named Brady Cook as the starting quarterback. 

Cook was a backup to Connor Bazelak last season and played in five games last year. He also started in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army. Mizzou lost but Cook threw for 238 yards through the air with 53 more on the ground to go along with two touchdowns (1 pass, 1 rush).

Cook and the rest of the Missouri Tigers will come to Jordan Hare Stadium on September 24th. This game is seen as a must-win for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers. 

The week four matchup will be the SEC opener for both teams and will be the second road trip of the season for Missouri. They visit Kansas State two weeks earlier. 

Auburn will be coming off of a huge game with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Missouri will be entering the game coming off of an easier foe, Abilene Christian. 

Week four's matchup between Auburn and Missouri will only be the fourth matchup in series history. Auburn holds a 2-1 record against Mizzou, including winning the last two meetings. Auburn won 51-14 in 2017 and 59-42 in the 2013 SEC Championship game. Missouri won the first game between the teams in 1973 by a score of 34-17. 

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook surveys the defense during a preseason practice on August 7, 2022. Dsc 0036 2
