Auburn players responded in the second half vs Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky's offense got going at the end of the first half, and after a productive halftime break, the Tiger defense forced a second-half shutout.

On Senior Night, this Auburn football team wanted a win. If any Auburn group deserved to go out with a win on Senior Night, it was this one. Guys like John Samuel Shenker, Derick Hall, and Colby Wooden dealt with all kinds of obstacles and played during one of the craziest times to play sports in 2020.

Senior offensive lineman Brandon Council was asked about a halftime pep talk. “There are always people that say they want a player-led team, and it was time for that to happen," Council said. "Everybody stepped up. The leaders stepped up. We came together and were like ‘We have got to come together, and we’ve got to finish this game strong.’ Especially for the seniors out there, and that’s what we did.”

He's right. The offense started scoring points behind productive nights from Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter.

The defense forced a shutout and even scored on a DJ James pick-six.

“That was special," Senior defensive lineman Colby Wooden said. "I didn't recognize it until after the game, but that's the way to go out in Jordan-Hare. To hold them to no points in the second half, that is crazy.”“That was special. I didn't recognize it until after the game, but that's the way to go out in Jordan-Hare. To hold them to no points in the second half, that is crazy.”

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch