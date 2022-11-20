Skip to main content

Auburn players responded in the second half vs Western Kentucky

The defense forced a shutout in the second half Saturday night.

Western Kentucky's offense got going at the end of the first half, and after a productive halftime break, the Tiger defense forced a second-half shutout. 

On Senior Night, this Auburn football team wanted a win. If any Auburn group deserved to go out with a win on Senior Night, it was this one. Guys like John Samuel Shenker, Derick Hall, and Colby Wooden dealt with all kinds of obstacles and played during one of the craziest times to play sports in 2020. 

Senior offensive lineman Brandon Council was asked about a halftime pep talk. “There are always people that say they want a player-led team, and it was time for that to happen," Council said. "Everybody stepped up. The leaders stepped up. We came together and were like ‘We have got to come together, and we’ve got to finish this game strong.’ Especially for the seniors out there, and that’s what we did.”

He's right. The offense started scoring points behind productive nights from Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. 

The defense forced a shutout and even scored on a DJ James pick-six. 

“That was special," Senior defensive lineman Colby Wooden said. "I didn't recognize it until after the game, but that's the way to go out in Jordan-Hare. To hold them to no points in the second half, that is crazy.”“That was special. I didn't recognize it until after the game, but that's the way to go out in Jordan-Hare. To hold them to no points in the second half, that is crazy.”

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Colby Wooden (25) blocks a pass during the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022.Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Football

Auburn players responded in the second half vs Western Kentucky

By Zac Blackerby
Jaylin Simpson
Football

Auburn's Defensive Grades against Western Kentucky

By Lindsay Crosby
Coach Carnell Williams celebrates touchdown during the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022.Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Football

Auburn's Offensive Grades against Western Kentucky

By Lindsay Crosby
Tank Bigsby (4) stiff arms defender during the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Austin Perrymann/AU Athletics
Football

RB Tank Bigsby is moving up the Auburn rushing leaderboards

By Lindsay Crosby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (10)
Podcasts

Podcast Reaction: Auburn football beats the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

By Zac Blackerby
Koy Moore (0) catches a pass from Jarquez Hunter (27) during the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics
Football

Here's what Carnell Williams said to Jarquez Hunter before the touchdown pass

By Zac Blackerby
Carnell Williams
Football

Carnell Williams gives senior class high praise after win vs Western Kentucky

By Zac Blackerby
Jaylin Simpson
Football

Five winners from Auburn's win over Western Kentucky

By Andrew Stefaniak