What Bryan Harsin said after beating Mercer in Week One

Auburn blew out overmatched FCS opponent Mercer in week one action, 42-16, but the depth chart at quarterback isn't settled, and that's by design.

"We've got plenty of things to work on - it wasn't perfect, and there's a lot of things we have to get better at. Really in the first three weeks, you should be improving and getting better. You probably settle into who you are in Week Four."

Harsin had praise for both quarterbacks, as well as acknowledging the negatives.

"I appreciate what they did, and at the same time you're a realist and you look at it and go 'we have to get better'. I'm proud of them, but at the same time there's a challenge to get better for next week."

Discussing the quarterbacks specifically, Harsin wants to watch film of what happened to properly assess.

"I think both guys were solid. I want to go back and watch it. There were a couple of turnovers in there - you want to take those back. Every quarterback does. I'll go back and assess the film - why did it happen?"

He had praise for how the offense operated. "Other than the two turnovers, I think we operated the offense well. I don't think we had a delay of game, we didn't have any real stupid penalties and things like that; that's one of the areas that I'm always looking at. We didn't execute as well as we could."

Harsin went on to mention each quarterback and explained that the plan always was to play two quarterbacks in week one. Interestingly, Robby Ashford was mentioned first. "I mean, Robby's going to play. TJ's in there as well. Both those guys - that was part of the gameplan, so that wasn't a surprise for any of us, that we were going to have Robby in there playing."

He went into further detail about what they're looking for when they review film on Sunday. "Okay, so where did *we* go wrong, or where did they (Mercer) make a play - sometimes defenses do that too, and then assess what we have to do moving forward to not let those things happen and be more effective, especially in the pass game."

After some conversation about Tank Bigsby (16 carries, 147 yds, 2 TDs) and Jarquez Hunter (8 carries, 34 yds, 2 TDs), as well as explaining that Sean Jackson had an ankle injury that prohibited him from getting offensive reps, Harsin was asked about the quarterbacks again, specifically Robby Ashford.

"You can see, he can FLY, and he did a good job to get around the corner (on the 49 yard 1st quarter run) and I thought he could take that one. We were joking on the sideline 'you've gotta take that one all the way, stay in bounds' but it gives us another dimension, and then he threw the ball well tonight as well. So, it's not just one thing, but he does have that ability to get out in space and he can go. He did a really good job executing his assignment tonight, what he needed to do - I'm proud of him for coming in there, being ready to, and making the plays that he did."

After some discussion about the defense, where Harsin acknowledged that the defense did a good job but still had some stuff to work on and needs to finish better, Harsin was asked about the possibility of Robby Ashford being the starter next week after film review and tried to defer.

"Well, I think we've gotta watch the film a little bit first. And again, TJ's our starter. He came into the game as our starter, and Robbie got a chance to play and did well. TJ had a couple of turnovers - not ideal, not exactly what you want, all right - but we're not making any decisions right now. We're gonna go back and really look at: What was it that caused the turnovers? How did guys really play? Because there's a lot of other things that you guys don't see, not just 'how did he throw the ball'? How is he operating, as well. And there's plenty to learn. Nobody on this football team's a finished product. It's never going to be like that in the first week. I've never coached a team where we're like 'we got it' - those guys, you have to give them time to develop, and you have to think about [...] there's factors that we just had a chance to play in: with our fans being out there, with the whole vibe and those things - just a lot of stuff that goes on in a game."

After some praise for Cam Riley (15 tackles), to close the conference Harsin was asked about the interesting wrinkle Auburn showed where Ashford lined up in the slot with Finley at QB and ended up receiving the ball on a jet sweep motion and pitching the ball to Bigsby on an option play.

"Hopefully makes them (opposing defenses) work on it, having both guys in there. Those are just fun plays; I mean, sometimes you're looking at some creative ways to get the guys the ball in their hands, and that was one way to do it. Having two QBs out there - I should have started with that play, you guys would have all been confused. [...] It's just a fun way to go make a play. We feel like we're not wasting a play when we feel like we can make a play that way. We can hand the ball to Robby, Robby can pitch it out there - and actually did a really good job on it, and it was not the look we anticipated with two guys out there so he had to do some things that we hadn't seen in practice, just improvise a little bit. We like that creativity (of Robby's)."

Auburn takes on San Jose State this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

