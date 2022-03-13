How to be prepared for Auburn football's spring practice

Auburn football prepares for their first day of spring practice on Monday. Bryan Harsin, in his second year as head coach, looks to take advantage of his second spring on The Plains. The Tigers plan to practice every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and two Saturdays. A-Day (Auburn’s spring game) will be on Saturday, April 9th at a not yet set time in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

What to expect from the Tigers offense this spring?

With new offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and head coach Bryan Harsin taking control of the offense after Mike Bobo was let go after this past year where the Tigers went 6-7 overall, I’d expect this offense to be revamped.

The quarterback battle:

Incoming transfer from Texas A&M, Zach Calzada, with surgery to his non-throwing shoulder, will be very limited for spring. The quarterback competition is wide open between redshirt freshman Demetrius Davis, returning backup and sophomore TJ Finley, incoming Oregon transfer Robby Ashford, and incoming true freshman Holden Geriner. Hopefully, all of these guys get shots to take a lead in this battle as Calzada prepared to get healthy for the fall.

Superstar studded RB room:

Auburn’s running back room remains as one of the top groups on the team with and star top three in junior Tank Bigsby, sophomore Jarquez Hunter, Freshman Damari Alston.

Wide receiver & offensive line questions:

Questions still need to be answered regarding the returning offensive line and wide receiver groups. Both of these positions have some really key returners that need to take on that bigger role in the spring and improve in the new offense. Shedrick Jackson and Javarrius Johnson need to take the leadership role as well Nick Brahms and Brandon Council, not just for their position groups but for this entire offense.

What to expect from the Auburn defense?

Auburn changed up coordinators on the defensive side of the ball as Jeff Schmedding takes over the Tiger defense after being the linebackers coach a season ago. A key storyline will be seeing how many changes this defense goes through after improving late in the season a year ago.

Big Time defensive front:

Even with the loss of defensive line coach Nick Eason, the Auburn defensive front, now coached by former tiger Jimmy Brumbaugh, this Auburn defensive line group is absolutely loaded. Everyone coming back including stars Colby Wooden, Marcus Harris, Marquis Burks, and others. This also includes the big newcomer Jeffery M’ba and Oregon transfer Jayson Jones.

Linebacker and EDGE:

Senior linebacker Owen Pappoe and Senior EDGE rushers Derick Hall and Eku Leota back, expect those guys to establish leader roles on the team. North Carolina transfer Eugene Asante also appears to be a key name to watch.

Losses in the defensive backfield:

After losing Smoke Monday, Bydarrius Knighten, Rodger McCreary, and Ladarrious Tenison what kind of questions can be answered in the spring for the DB room now coached entirely by former tiger Zac Etheridge. Junior corner Nehemiah Pritchett and Junior corner Jaylin Simpson need to fill the hole missing with McCreary gone. The safety position is one to watch with all kinds of newcomers and leader Zion Puckett who takes the lead in that battle this spring.

Harsin’s second spring might be one of the most important spring practice years in recent memory for Auburn football, as he prepares for his second season after falling below .500 last year.