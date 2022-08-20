Skip to main content

What we learned Eric Kiesau and Jeff Schmedding after Auburn's second fall camp scrimmage

Auburn's lips are tightly sealed in relation to the quarterback battle.
Auburn's two coordinators were not about to let any big news slip following the Tigers' second scrimmage.

According to both Jeff Schmedding and Eric Kiesau, Auburn's scrimmage mostly consisted of situational plays, particularly in the red zone as well as third-and-long.

They both said they need to go back and watch the film before making any major conclusions about anything that they saw.

Here are three things that we learned following the Tigers' scrimmage.

Auburn is not naming a starter at quarterback yet, but it's pretty clear who the leader is

6 T.J. Finley (1)Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

After taking the podium, Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau was immediately asked about the quarterback battle.

“I know that’s kind of the popular topic, obviously, and everybody wants to know,” Kiesau said. “But quite honestly, I have to go back... I haven’t even watched the film yet... I've got to go back and study it and make sure we make the best decision. It’s going to be a hard one. I can tell you that right now."

Coach later said that if he had to rely on his gut, TJ Finley has looked the best in terms of command of the offense and accuracy throwing the ball.

Kiesau said that Robby Ashford has been maturing as camp has gone on. He noted that Ashford's legs have made things interesting, but was not willing to answer whether or not his accuracy passing has improved through camp.

When asked about Zach Calzada, Kiesau said that he's "coming along" and did not provide much information past that. There's a chance that Calzada's shoulder is still bothering him/effecting his play.

The Tigers probably won't name a starter until Monday or Tuesday of next week, but at this point it would be a surprise if it wasn't TJ Finley.

A trio of defensive standouts

7 Austin Ausberry celebrates making a play with the defense.Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Jeff Schmedding was relatively quiet about how his defense performed in the second scrimmage, but did note on a trio of players that played well.

Cornerback Jaiden Ausberry made a "clutch" interception, EDGE Eku Leota played well, and linebacker Cam Riley came up with a sack.

Safeties Craig McDonald and Cayden Bridges were two other players Schmedding highlighted when asked about them.

Tank Bigsby did not participate in the scrimmage

Tank Bigsby (4) at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

According to Kiesau, running back Tank Bigsby did not participate in the second scrimmage... not for injury-related issues, however.

