What we learned Eric Kiesau and Jeff Schmedding after Auburn's second fall camp scrimmage

After taking the podium, Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau was immediately asked about the quarterback battle.

“I know that’s kind of the popular topic, obviously, and everybody wants to know,” Kiesau said. “But quite honestly, I have to go back... I haven’t even watched the film yet... I've got to go back and study it and make sure we make the best decision. It’s going to be a hard one. I can tell you that right now."

Coach later said that if he had to rely on his gut, TJ Finley has looked the best in terms of command of the offense and accuracy throwing the ball.

Kiesau said that Robby Ashford has been maturing as camp has gone on. He noted that Ashford's legs have made things interesting, but was not willing to answer whether or not his accuracy passing has improved through camp.

When asked about Zach Calzada, Kiesau said that he's "coming along" and did not provide much information past that. There's a chance that Calzada's shoulder is still bothering him/effecting his play.

The Tigers probably won't name a starter until Monday or Tuesday of next week, but at this point it would be a surprise if it wasn't TJ Finley.