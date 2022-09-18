POSEY: Where is Zach Calzada?

It's one of the many mysteries of this Auburn football season.

Zach Calzada started in 10 games for Texas A&M last season. Calzada got his chance in week two of the 2021 season against Colorado after Haynes king fractured his leg in the first quarter ending his season.

Texas A&M led by new starting quarterback Calzada quickly found themselves 0-2 in SEC play after being knocked off by no. 16 Arkansas and unranked Mississippi State the following two weeks. The second-year quarterback got off to a rocky start only throwing one touchdown pass through both games and throwing an interception in both. Things did not look too good for Texas A&M and their new quarterback.

We all know that later, Calzada led the Aggies into the biggest upset of the season beating no. one Alabama at home. Calzada became one of two quarterbacks in college football that had beat Alabama joining Bo Nix. (Later in the season Stetson Bennet would become the third.) Texas A&M would finish the season 8-4 and 4-4 in conference play. Calzada finished the season with a 56.1 completion percentage, 2,185 passing yards, and 17 touchdowns through 11 games.

Auburn’s starting quarterback Bo Nix announced he was entering the transfer portal after it was rumored that Head Coach Bryan Harsin could not meet the list of demands given to him by Nix and his dad.

Calzada entered the transfer portal knowing that Haynes King would return in the off-season and reclaim his starting job.

Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford both arrived on the plains for the 2022 season through the transfer portal.

The uncertainty of the quarterback position lingered through the spring, into fall camp, and all the way up until the first game.

Finley was named the starting quarterback for the Tigers but that did not sit well with a lot of fans. We had previously seen Finley throughout the 2021 season. He, like Calzada, started the season as the backup and eventually was handed the job after starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Finley threw 827 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception in 2021.

Speculation started to rise going into week one of this season. A lot of people including myself did not think he was the man for the job. Personally, I did not think he was impressive in 2021 he made bad decisions, he was not mobile at all, and he was inaccurate. But my opinion, like yours, does not matter. Bryan Harsin is going to trot the best guy out there, right?

Throughout the first two games, we watched a two-quarterback system with Finley and Ashford.

The Mercer game gave us hope that it might work.

Finley went 9-14 throwing for 112 yards with one touchdown pass, and an interception.

Ashford went 4-7 throwing for 100 yards and rushing for 68 yards on 6 attempts.

Week two was a different story.

Auburn struggled against a group of five school offensively and defensively.

Finley finished against SJSU with thirteen completions on 20 attempts, throwing for 167 yards, and two interceptions.

Ashford finished with one completion on three attempts, throwing for one yard, and an interception.

In week three the wheels completely fell off.

Auburn had their first real test of the season against Penn State at home.

Finley finished with 11 completions on 19 attempts, throwing for 152 yards, one interception, and three fumbles.

Harsin pulled Finley out of the game in the third quarter and Ashford got his chance.

Ashford finished 10 for 19, throwing for 144 yards, and one interception.

Through three games Finley alone has thrown four interceptions and fumbled the ball three times while only throwing one touchdown pass. Ashford has thrown two interceptions through three games while only throwing one touchdown pass. Throughout all of this, we have yet to see Calzada. We did not even see him in the fourth quarter against Penn State though Auburn was down 41-12. If Auburn continues to play like this, they may not win a conference game this season. The dumpster fire that is this program will continue to burn unless changes are made.

What more does Harsin need to see from Finley and Ashford before he gives someone else a shot? At Auburn 8-4 is not acceptable (ask Malzahn) but neither is the performance witnessed last night at home. Calzada has already proved he can navigate himself through this league and conference better than Finley can. So why not give him a shot? Is there something we do not know that they do? Where is Zach Calzada?

Bryan Harsin is going to trot the best guy out there? He has to, right?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch