Five reasons Auburn fans should not be worried about the receiving room

There's been a lot of speculation and concern throughout the Auburn fanbase regarding the wide receiver room entering 2022.

Many expected more help to come in from the transfer portal this offseason and other than Dazalin Worsham coming into the program from Miami, that didn't happen.

The Auburn Tigers promoted wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator and made what many believe to be a home-run level hire with Ike Hilliard. Perhaps he can lead the pass catchers to have a great season in 2022.

Here are five reasons to not be worried about the wide receiver room.

Ike Hilliard Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics With Kiseau promoted to offensive coordinator, the Tigers made a splash when they announced the hiring of former Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Coach Ike Hilliard in February of this year. Not only does Hilliard bring 12 seasons of NFL playing experience to the table, but also 11 years of coaching experience at the professional level. Hilliard made an exponential impact on the development of rookie wide receivers during his career such as Terry McLaurin, Chase Claypool, and Robert Woods. If the transitive property holds true, Hilliard may be able to make a significant impact on the development of the four new additions to the WR room this fall: Camden Brown, Omari Kelly, and Jay Fair, and Miami transfer Dazalin Worsham. Hilliard should also help sharpen the receiving tools of hybrid TE/WR Landen King. Hilliard’s veteran status may serve to amend the frustrating drops that plagued the receiving room during the 2021 season. Additionally, the WR room as a whole should benefit from the consistency of having one coach as opposed to the unstable WR coaching room last season that featured Cornellius Williams’ dismissal mid-season. Shedrick Jackson © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK The Tigers bring back experience at the position with the return of super-senior Shedrick Jackson. Jackson saw a significant role increase last season as he hauled in 40 catches for over 500 yards. Primarily known for his blocking prowess in previous seasons, last season Jackson stepped up to carve out a large role in the passing game. Jackson also displayed big-play ability when he snagged the game-winning touchdown pass from TJ Finley to escape an upset against Georgia State. There’s no question that Jackson will see the field often in 2022, but it will be interesting to see if he can develop into a true number one receiver. He possesses the size, speed, and experience that could allow for a standout season. It is yet to be determined if the veteran can become the go-to guy for whoever is playing under center. New faces Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn added three true freshmen receivers to their recruiting class as well as transfer portal addition Dazalin Worsham. Of these four players, freshman Jay Fair is the only one who went through Spring practices, but he made a great impression on his coaches and teammates during that time. Don’t be surprised if Fair finds his way onto the field in the slot position at some point in the season. While each are talented athletes, Omari Kelly and Daz Worsham seem to be additions for future seasons that may not make an immediate impact in 2022. Camden Brown has the big body and athletic ability to become a down the field threat if he can earn playing time this coming season. Brown is the ideal candidate to become a possession receiver who can win on 50/50 balls that Auburn so desperately needed last season. The return of Ja’Varrius Johnson © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Tiger fans should be delighted that Ja’Varrius Johnson chose to withdraw from the portal and return to Auburn. Johnson is a true slot receiver that possesses the speed and athleticism to become a playmaker in Bryan Harsin’s offense. Last season, Johnson was able to deliver on Jay Fair-esque pre-season hype. Johnson hauled in 3 long catches for over 30 yards last year. He also had a breakout game against Mississippi State in which he had 4 catches for 102 yards and a 57 yard touchdown off of a swing pass. If the Junior continues to progress, Johnson could develop into a Ryan Davis type receiver in 2022 for the Auburn Tigers. Tight end dominance (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Even if Auburn’s receiving room fails to meet the already low expectations that some fans have, the tight end room may be able to make up for their lack of production. Auburn’s tight end position is arguably the strongest on the team. The Tigers bring back ample production from last season with the return of John Samuel Shenker, Tyler Fromm, Luke Deal, and ‘baby Gronk’ Brandon Frazier. The room is also home to newcomer Micah Riley-Ducker whose 6’5 236 pound frame should excite coaches and fans alike. Harsin made the tight ends a vital part of offensive production and it would not be surprising if we see even more tight end involvement this year. Shenker was a favorite target of Bo Nix last season and the new quarterback will certainly look to the sure-handed tight end on passing plays this season too. Fromm and Deal are primarily blocking tight ends but also impressed as receivers last season with Fromm catching a momentum-shifting touchdown at LSU. Frazier has the look of the next great big bodied tight end, but has yet to be productive at Auburn. He looked like a fluid, trustworthy receiver during the A Day game snagging multiple balls from freshman QB Holden Geriner. Each tight end on the roster has the potential to make a great impact in the passing game next fall.

