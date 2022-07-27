Skip to main content

4-star EDGE Willky Denaud commits to the Auburn Tigers

Auburn football adds Wilky Denaud to the 2023 class.

The Auburn Tigers have added a commitment at a position of need. 

Wilky Denaud, a 4-star EDGE from John Carroll High School announced Wednesday afternoon that he is committed to Bryan Harsin's Auburn Tigers. 

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound EDGE brings some explosiveness to the EDGE position. He is able to line up outside and generate pressure against opposing offensive tackles and blocking tight ends. His 82-inch wingspan gives him the length that will allow him to separate away from blocks and pursue the quarterback in passing situations. 

Most recruiting services list Denaud as a 4-star prospect. 

Auburn beat out Florida State, Tennessee, and Indiana for his services. 

The addition of Denaud at EDGE comes at a good time. Auburn's top two EDGE rushers are expected to move on after this season. Derick Hall and Eku Leota will more than likely, move on after this season. Along with transfer Marcus Bragg. 

Denaud, like the other members of Auburn's 2023 class so far, has a clear path to playing time. EDGE Dylan Brooks will look to be the key player at that position during Denaud's first year on the Plains and will have the opportunity to compete for playing time early as a collegiate athlete. 

John Garcia, Sports Illustrated's Director of football recruiting, has been impressed with Denaud's ability to transform his body. 

"His physical progression really stands out to me," Garcia said. "We know he can rush the passer, he's got bend. He has quickness and fluidity, counter mores, swim moves, he moves underneath really well. All those things show on his Friday night tape. Seeing him as a sophomore, junior, and now a senior, you've seen this physical transformation. He was like 190 pounds the first time I met him and he's doing more athletically at 50 pounds heavier."

Denaud is the fifth member of Auburn's 2023 class. He joins offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, defensive back Terrance Love, wide receiver Karmello English, and running back Jeremiah Cobb. 

