Will Friend: Offensive line has to 'play like hell' during Saturday scrimmage

Auburn returns one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country this season.

Experience doesn't always equate to improvement, however.

The Tigers' o-line has taken criticism over the past several years for lack of consistency and the inability to find a push in the run game. Therefore, establishing the line of scrimmage through the ground has been a focal point during fall camp.

According to offensive lineman Austin Troxell, it's something the group has taken personally.

Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend spoke with the media about the line's progression through fall camp.

"Started off slow through first couple of days," Coach Friend said. "I think the last two days we've progressed and had better days, so that's been good... I thought the intensity was more like what we want the last two days."

It was something worthy of note during Auburn's first couple of practice days - the Tigers looked sluggish. It seems as though things are getting sorted out on the offensive line regardless, as four of the five spots on the first-team offense have remained unchanged through five days.

When asked about points of emphasis for the coaching staff and the unit, Friend's response was straightforward.

"Finding the best five players," Friend said. "Finding the guys that can do what we're asking them to do in the run game. It starts there. And then we've got to be able to protect on the edge. So we'll focus in on that. We've got some good guys to work against every day. So that will help them improve."

Friend was later asked if he believed the offensive line was starting to mold into a good unit as a whole. Once again, he was very straightforward with what he's seen, what he expects, and where the room can be.

"The first couple of days of camp, they were not (good), But the last two days, they've progressed and have practiced better. They've had a good couple of days. They've got the ability to do it. But it's gotta be sound fundamentally, they've gotta be sound with their assignments, and they've gotta play like hell on Saturday. And if they'll do that, they've got a chance. They're off a little bit, they won't. I mean, if they do those three things, they can succeed in this league, in my opinion."

