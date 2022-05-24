Sportsbook has Auburn football's total wins listed at 5.5 wins in 2022

Is this line too low for the Auburn Tigers?

Nationally, there are a lot of different opinions about this Auburn football team but most of them tend to be pretty low on what could happen on The Plains this season.

National analysts are counting the Tigers out and Vegas seems to be getting in line as well.

Bet Online listed all of the win totals for power five schools earlier this week. They listed the total wins for Auburn in 2022 to be 5.5.

It's important to note that the Tigers opened at seven wins in 2021.

Looking at the nonconference, there are three wins that should be obtainable this season. Mercer, San Jose State, and Western Kentucky are all at home.

Many are expecting Auburn to be able to defeat Missouri. After those four games, it gets tougher to see a game where Auburn could be favored. Perhaps LSU at home or Mississippi State on the road but that will depend on how the season unfolds in September.

Other SEC teams' win totals according to Bet Online.

Alabama - 10.5

Arkansas - 7.5

Auburn - 5.5

Florida - 6.5

Georgia - 10.5

Kentucky - 7.5

LSU - 6.5

Mississippi State - 6.5

Missouri - 5.5

Ole Miss - 7.5

South Carolina - 6.5

Tennessee - 7.5

Texas A&M - 8.5

Vanderbilt 2.5

If Vegas is right, and they usually aren't too far off, this could be a rough season for the Auburn Tigers.

