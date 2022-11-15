Skip to main content

Betting odds released for Auburn vs Western Kentucky

Auburn is favored to beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Auburn Tigers have become the darling of the sports betting community after covering two games in a row. 

After beating Texas A&M 13-10, the Tigers were able to cover the (-1.5) spread to make them 4-6 this season against the spread. 

Now the Tigers will try and continue their hot streak cashing bets for people against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. 

This Hilltopper team is no joke, as they put up a lot of points and have a 7-4 record. 

Western Kentucky will head to the Plains coming off a 45-10 win over rice. Their starting quarterback Austin Reed is averaging 322 yards per game through the air and almost three touchdowns. 

Coach Carnell Williams needs to make sure that the Tigers are not writing this game off any mentally preparing for the Iron Bowl. 

This game shapes to be a fun one filled with a ton of points going up on the scoreboard. 

The atmosphere was electric against Texas A&M, and you can expect that once again when the Tigers take on Western Kentucky. 

Let's take a look at the betting odds for Auburn's matchup with Western Kentucky.  

Sports Illustrated SportsBook

Auburn defense vs Texas A&M

Auburn (-5.5)

FanDuel SportsBook

Cayden Bridges

Auburn (-5.5)

Bet MGM

Marcus Harris and Aubie celebrating the Auburn football win vs Texas A&M.

Auburn (-5.5)

Caesars SportsBook

Tank Bigsby

Auburn (-5.5)

Wynn Bet SportsBook

Dazalin Worsham

Auburn (-6)

Points Bet

Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) tries to get the fans excited starting the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn (-6)

UNIBET

Evan McPherson

Auburn (-5.5)

Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers mascot celebrates during the third quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
