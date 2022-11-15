Betting odds released for Auburn vs Western Kentucky

The Auburn Tigers have become the darling of the sports betting community after covering two games in a row.

After beating Texas A&M 13-10, the Tigers were able to cover the (-1.5) spread to make them 4-6 this season against the spread.

Now the Tigers will try and continue their hot streak cashing bets for people against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

This Hilltopper team is no joke, as they put up a lot of points and have a 7-4 record.

Western Kentucky will head to the Plains coming off a 45-10 win over rice. Their starting quarterback Austin Reed is averaging 322 yards per game through the air and almost three touchdowns.

Coach Carnell Williams needs to make sure that the Tigers are not writing this game off any mentally preparing for the Iron Bowl.

This game shapes to be a fun one filled with a ton of points going up on the scoreboard.

The atmosphere was electric against Texas A&M, and you can expect that once again when the Tigers take on Western Kentucky.

Let's take a look at the betting odds for Auburn's matchup with Western Kentucky.

Sports Illustrated SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-5.5) FanDuel SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-5.5) Bet MGM Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-5.5) Caesars SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-5.5) Wynn Bet SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-6) Points Bet John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Auburn (-6) UNIBET Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-5.5)

