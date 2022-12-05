Skip to main content

Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada has entered the transfer portal

Zach Calzada has entered the transfer portal for the second year in a row.

Auburn backup quarterback Zach Calzada has entered the transfer portal per Matt Zenitz on On3. 

Calzada transferred to Auburn from Texas A&M last offseason and was expected to win the starting job. While rehabbing in the Spring, he laid low and was expected to turn it on during Summer and Fall practices and it never happened. He lost the quarterback competition to TJ Finley and the backup job to Robby Ashford. 

He did not play in 2022. 

The Auburn Tigers currently have Ashford and Holden Geriner on the roster. They will more than likely add another quarterback this month as the Hugh Freeze era of Auburn football begins. 

Calzada came to AUburn with a lot of buzz after defeating Alabama the previous season with Texas A&M. It seems like health was the biggest factor holding him back early in his Auburn tenure. 

Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live reported that the decision came after meeting with player personnel Monday morning. He was supposed to meet with Freeze but that never happened. 

The original belief was that Calzada wanted to stay at Auburn and compete for the starting job for the 2023 season in hopes that a healthy off-season paired with a scheme change could help the quarterback. Instead, he will enter the transfer portal. 

