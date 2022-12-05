Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers is in the transfer portal

Skip to main content

Ze'Vian Capers has entered the transfer portal. 

He let everyone know that the move and the news was official with a tweet Monday afternoon. He said, "I’m officially in the transfer portal…" 

He made an announcement on November 1st that he was planning on entering the portal then rumblings of him possibly staying started to emerge. Regardless, he entered the portal a few days after tweeting out, "I'm just ready to ball." 

Capers has the traits to help an offense. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide-out looks the part and was effective as a freshman out of the slot. During the Bryan Harsin era, Capers had a hard time seeing the field and thus his production dropped dramatically. 

Auburn's wide receiver room continues to have a ton of upside even with the departure of Capers. With the unit only losing Shedrick Jackson to eligibility, it is one of the deeper rooms on the roster as the transfer portal opens and the Hugh Freeze era begins on the Plains. 

Capers had one catch for 16 yards this season. It came against Georgia. 

As a freshman in 2020, he hauled in seven catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. 

Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada has entered the transfer portal. A.D. Diamond and Keiondre Jones are also looking for a new team in the portal. 

Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) is tackled by Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.
