Skip to main content

Auburn's kick return game could play a big role for the Tigers in 2022

Kick returns might be something the Tigers lean on in close games this season.

Auburn's offense needed a shot in the arm over the final five games of the season.

The Tigers really struggled to put points on the board, specifically in the second halves of games. While it is important to focus, on, well, your offense, and the personnel you've got at the skill positions, could the team potentially look to the kick return game to give life to drives?

Stat of the day

In 2021, Auburn averaged 23.2 yards per kick return, which was 32nd nationally.

Nehemiah Pritchett led the way with 307 yards on 10 returns (30.7 yards per return). He had Auburn's highest return grade on Pro Football Focus (70.4).

What it means

Maximizing efficiency is going to be very important for Auburn's offense this season.

Cutting down on short drives, picking up first downs, getting into the end zone when the opportunity presents itself, completing passes at a higher rate... all of these things will help with the Tigers' efficiency. Having a better starting field position would be beneficial for a couple of reasons.

The first being obvious- the closer your starting point is to the endzone, the more likely you are to score. The second isn't something that is discussed enough- momentum. It's something that Auburn lacked at times last season, especially for the final five games of the year. Being able to break a dry spell on offense by getting a big play from the return team could prove to be the turning point that wasn't often there in 2021.

Focusing on Nehemiah Pritchett (who had some impressive return stats) and putting an emphasis on the return game this season might be really beneficial for Auburn.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett (18) returns an interception against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham35
Football

Auburn's kick return game could play a big role for the Tigers in 2022

By Lance Dawe4 minutes ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football is in top six for 2023 recruit DaKaari Nelson

By Andrew Stefaniak2 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a break in the action during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Basketball

First round of Auburn basketball's home-and-home vs USC scheduled

By Lance Dawe2 hours ago
Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Four Auburn players make Mel Kiper's early position rankings for the 2023 NFL draft

By Lance Dawe3 hours ago
Auburn coach Butch Thompson, right, watches on from the dugout during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Baseball

Auburn baseball hosts a tough regional slate with Florida State, UCLA, and Southeastern Louisiana

By Lindsay Crosby7 hours ago
Coach Christian Robinson Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Top three 2024 LB Myles Graham enjoyed his visit to Auburn

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
Coach Bryan Harsin gets his team ready to start the first practice of spring.First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Podcast: Are Auburn football's expectations reasonable?

By Zac Blackerby11 hours ago
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Basketball

Auburn basketball puts out an awesome video celebrating the signing class

By Zac Blackerby21 hours ago