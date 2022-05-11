Auburn's offensive numbers need to be significantly better in 2022

The longer you look at Auburn's offensive numbers, the worse that they get.

The Tigers really struggled to do much of anything, especially over the last five games of the season (go figure, Bo Nix was hurt for the last three). Things really need to turn around in 2022 if Auburn is going to even meet expectations.

Check out our stat of the day on Auburn's offense.

Stat of the day

In 2021, Auburn's offense finished 8th in the SEC or worse in all four major statistical categories, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, and total offense.

What it means

Auburn has to get better in 2022 at several things.

First, getting into the end zone. Auburn was 88th nationally in red zone scoring attempts per game. Combine that with the fact that the Tigers were 11th nationally in field goal attempts per game, and you've got an offense that not only struggled to punch it in when they got opportunities (2.8 offensive touchdowns per game, 84th nationally), but those opportunities were very seldom.

Having a field goal kicker in Anders Carlson that only hit 66.7% of his kicks didn't help.

Second, the Tigers have to find ways to actually get yardage to sustain drives. They were 10th in the SEC in three-and-out percentage (20.1%). A lot of the issues in 2021 stemmed from inconsistent run blocking and odd game management. It's not certain whether or not Auburn can run the ball more effectively in 2022, but they've either got to commit to the passing game (which, oddly enough, the 2021 attack was the best Auburn has had since 2004, and it still only managed to finish 8th in the SEC) or they need to attempt to try and find some semblance of balance and cohesion by actually using the best skill player on roster in Tank Bigsby.

