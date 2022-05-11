Skip to main content

Auburn's offensive numbers need to be significantly better in 2022

Auburn struggled in just about every major offensive statistical category last season.

The longer you look at Auburn's offensive numbers, the worse that they get.

The Tigers really struggled to do much of anything, especially over the last five games of the season (go figure, Bo Nix was hurt for the last three). Things really need to turn around in 2022 if Auburn is going to even meet expectations.

Check out our stat of the day on Auburn's offense.

Stat of the day

In 2021, Auburn's offense finished 8th in the SEC or worse in all four major statistical categories, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, and total offense.

What it means

Auburn has to get better in 2022 at several things.

First, getting into the end zone. Auburn was 88th nationally in red zone scoring attempts per game. Combine that with the fact that the Tigers were 11th nationally in field goal attempts per game, and you've got an offense that not only struggled to punch it in when they got opportunities (2.8 offensive touchdowns per game, 84th nationally), but those opportunities were very seldom. 

Having a field goal kicker in Anders Carlson that only hit 66.7% of his kicks didn't help.

Second, the Tigers have to find ways to actually get yardage to sustain drives. They were 10th in the SEC in three-and-out percentage (20.1%). A lot of the issues in 2021 stemmed from inconsistent run blocking and odd game management. It's not certain whether or not Auburn can run the ball more effectively in 2022, but they've either got to commit to the passing game (which, oddly enough, the 2021 attack was the best Auburn has had since 2004, and it still only managed to finish 8th in the SEC) or they need to attempt to try and find some semblance of balance and cohesion by actually using the best skill player on roster in Tank Bigsby.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn's offensive numbers need to be significantly better in 2022

By Lance Dawe20 seconds ago
Arizona State offensive lineman Spencer Lovell (76) during football practice on Aug. 2, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State Football Practice 2019
Football

Auburn Football is on the hunt for transfer offensive tackle

By Andrew Stefaniak30 minutes ago
Oct 12, 1985; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers running back Bo Jackson (34) carries the ball against the Florida State Seminoles at Jordan Hare Stadium.
Football

Top ten rushing leaders in Auburn Football history

By Andrew Stefaniak1 hour ago
Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
Football

Quarterback Brock Glenn to Auburn keeps making more sense

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with the umpires during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham32
Podcasts

Podcast: Is there cause for concern with the Auburn football season?

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Recruiting

Four-star offensive tackle Connor Stroh sets official visit with Auburn

By Lance Dawe16 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Blake Rambusch against Kansas State.
Baseball

Auburn blows out Troy in midweek game

By Andrew Stefaniak16 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Football

Five things that need to happen for Auburn football to make it to the SEC Championship

By Lance Dawe23 hours ago